NHL News and Rumors

Alexander Ovechkin shines to close out December in being named player of the month

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read
NHL: Washington Capitals at Vancouver Canucks
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.

Washington Capitals left winger Alexander Ovechkin had an outstanding month of December. He was not only named the player of the month, but closed out the 2022 calendar year with a hat trick against the Montreal Canadiens in a 9-2 Washington win on Saturday afternoon.

Player of the month for December 2022

Ovechkin had 13 goals and nine assists for 22 points in 15 regular season games in the twelfth month of the year. He was a +12 with two penalty minutes, two power play goals and 71 shots on goal in 323 shifts. Ovechkin was on the ice for 301 minutes and 41 seconds.

History Made

Ovechkin also made hockey history. He not only became the third hockey player ever to reach the 800-goal plateau, but he also moved into second place all-time in goals with 806. Wayne Gretzky is the National Hockey League All-Time leader with 894 goals. The only other NHL player with more goals than Gretzky and Ovechkin in hockey history is Gordie Howe, who finished his career with 801 goals.

Hat Trick against the Canadiens

Ovechkin recorded his 30th NHL hat trick and 31st all-time (including the Stanley Cup Playoffs) on Saturday in the touchdown win over Montreal. He scored his first goal of the game at 9:06 of the second period from Trevor Van Riemsdyk of Middletown, New Jersey and Lars Eller of Rodovre, Denmark. The goal put the Capitals up 4-1. Ovechkin then scored his second goal of the game at 1:22 of the third period on the power play from Erik Gustafsson of Nynashamn, Sweden and Marcus Johansson of Landskrona, Sweden, to put the Capitals up 6-2. The Great Eight then closed out the scoring from Conor Sheary of Winchester, Massachusetts at 16:35 of the third period.

2022-23 NHL season stats

In 2022-23, Ovechkin has 26 goals and 19 assists for 45 points in 39 games. He has 18 penalty minutes with 16 power-play points, three game-winning goals, 169 shots on goal, two faceoff wins, 12 blocked shots, 101 hits, 19 takeaways and 23 giveaways.

Third in the Metropolitan

The Capitals have a record of 21 wins, 13 regulation losses and five losses in extra time for 47 points. They are behind the Carolina Hurricanes (56 points) and the New Jersey Devils (49 points).

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Washington Capitals
Join our Telegram channel for our exclusive free betting tips, picks and offers.
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
Buffalo Sabres v Calgary Flames

Kyle Okposo records third career NHL hat trick

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 30 2022
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets at Florida Panthers
Aleksander Barkov records first period hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 30 2022
NHL News and Rumors
Matias Maccelli
Coyotes left winger Matias Maccelli out long term with a lower-body injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 27 2022
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Washington Capitals at Vancouver Canucks
Alexander Ovechkin named NHL First Star of the Week for the second time this month
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 26 2022
NHL News and Rumors
Alex DeBrincat
NHL games in Ottawa and Buffalo postponed due to weather
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 23 2022
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Nashville Predators at Anaheim Ducks
Roman Josi becomes all-time Predators points leader
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 22 2022
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_18135535_168396541_lowres-3
Alex Ovechkin named NHL First Star of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 20 2022
More News
Arrow to top