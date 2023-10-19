UFC News and Rumors

Alexander Volkanovski Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife

alexander-volkanovski-punch

The UFC heads to Abu Dhabi for a stacked fight card from top to bottom at UFC 294. We have a lightweight main event fight between two of the best fighters on planet earth, lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski as they rematch for the lightweight championship. Makhachev is coming off his first title defense where he beat Alexander Volkanovski in a razor-close unanimous decision. That fight at UFC 284 was one of the best fights of 2023 and after Charles Oliveira withdrew due to injury, Volkanovski stepped up on short notice to give us an even better main event than were initially looking forward to. Both fighters will be looking to claim the lightweight title and the top spot on the Pound-for-Pound UFC rankings.

In his last fight, he dominated Yair Rodriguez finishing him in round three to retain his featherweight championship. He walked away with a base salary of $750,000 and with a performance bonus and promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $1,500,000.

Alexander Volkanovski Net Worth

Alexander Volkanovski is a longtime UFC featherweight and featherweight champion and has made an estimated $3.5 Million during his UFC career but has an estimated net worth of about $5 Million.

Volkanovski has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2012 and cut his cloth on the Australian regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2016.

Alexander Volkanovski UFC Record

Alexander Volkanovski holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 26-2 which includes 13 wins by knockout and 3 submissions. He will look to improve his 13-1 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC 294.

Alexander Volkanovski Next Fight

Alexander Volkanovski will fight Islam Makhachev in a 5-round main event rematch for the lightweight championship of the world this Saturday at UFC 294. This fight will be held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Volkanovski (+210) making Volkanovski the underdog in the rematch.

Alexander Volkanovski Age, Height, Weight, Wife

Alexander Volkanovksi fights out of Windang, New South Wales but is originally from Australia.

He is married to his wife Emma Volkanovski and they tied the knot back in 2015.

  • Age: 34
  • Born: Australia
  • Height: 5’6″
  • Weight: 145 pounds
  • Reach: 71.5″
  • Coach/Trainer: Joe Lopez

