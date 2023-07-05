The UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski is back in action to defend his featherweight title and unify the belts as he takes the interim featherweight champion Yair Rodriguez in a high-stakes main event fight at UFC 290 this Saturday, July 8th, 2023. Volkanovski is coming off a hard-fought unanimous decision loss to Islam Makhachev as he tried to become a double champ in the lightweight division at UFC 284. He will be looking to get back on track and defend one more time when he takes on the dangerous Yair Rodriguez at UFC 290 live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In his last fight, he lost a razor-close decision against Islam Makhachev at UFC 284. He walked away with a base salary of $1,000,000 and with a performance bonus and promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $1,082,000.

Alexander Volkanovski Net Worth

Alexander Volkanovski is a longtime UFC featherweight and featherweight champion and has made an estimated $2.9 Million during his UFC career but has an estimated net worth of about $3.5 Million.

Volkanovski has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2012 and cut his cloth on the Australian regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2016.

Alexander Volkanovski UFC Record

Alexander Volkanovski Next Fight

Alexander Volkanovski will fight Yair Rodriguez in a 5-round main event fight for the featherweight championship of the world this Saturday at UFC 290. This fight will be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alexander Volkanovski Age, Height, Weight, Wife

Alexander Volkanovksi fights out of Windang, New South Wales but is originally from Australia.

He is married to his wife Emma Volkanovski and they tied the knot back in 2015.

Age: 34

34 Born: Australia

Australia Height: 5’6″

5’6″ Weight: 145 pounds

145 pounds Reach: 71.5″

71.5″ Coach/Trainer: Joe Lopez

