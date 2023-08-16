UFC News and Rumors

Aljamain Sterling Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife

MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Jan 28/22

The UFC heads to Boston, Massachusets for a stacked PPV UFC 292 event. We have a bantamweight title fight between the bantamweight GOAT and champion Aljamain Sterling taking on one of the biggest rising stars in the sport and Contender Series alumni Sean O’Malley. Sterling would look to solidify his status as the greatest bantamweight fighter in UFC history meanwhile, O’Malley looks for his first taste of gold around his waist as he takes on his toughest opposition to date and one of the greatest to ever do it.

In Sterling’s last fight, he won a split decision against the former double champ Henry Cejudo in a closely contested fight between two of the best bantamweights the UFC has to offer. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $500,000, with a win bonus, and a promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $1 Million

Aljamain Sterling’s Net Worth

Aljamain Sterling has been in the UFC for a long time now, he has made an estimated $2 Million during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $3 Million.

Aljamain Sterling has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2011 and cut his cloth on the New York regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2014.

Aljamain Sterling’s UFC Record

Aljamain Sterling holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 23-3 which includes 3 wins by knockout and 8 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 15-3 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC 292.

Aljamain Sterling’s Next Fight

Aljamain Sterling will fight surging bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley in a 5-round main event fight for the bantamweight title this Saturday at UFC 292. This fight will be held at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusets.

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Aljamain Sterling (-250) making him the heavy favorite.

Aljamain Sterling’s, Height, Weight, Wife

Aljamain Sterling fights out of Cortland, New York.

He is engaged to his long-time girlfriend Rebecca Cruzz.

  • Age: 34
  • Born: Cortland, New York
  • Height: 5’7″
  • Weight: 135 pounds
  • Reach: 71″
  • Coach/Trainer: Ray Longo

Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle.
Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle. He is also very well-versed in all American sports when it comes to news and betting analysis. Whether you want betting advise or some breaking news Garrett is your guy. Give him a follow on social platforms via the links in his profile.
