Canada Soccer was forced to collectively hold its breath when star Alphonso Davis was injured during a Bundesliga match versus Hertha Berlin last weekend.

The Bayern Munich star reportedly injured his hamstring, putting his World Cup status into question.

Thankfully for Canadian soccer fans, Davies was not seriously injured in the match.

A recent update from Team Canada indicates that Davies will not be at risk of missing the World Cup.

With the team’s debut against Beligum less than two weeks away, Davies told reporters on Wednesday that he would be ‘100 percent fit’ for the World Cup in Qatar.

Davies’ Injury vs Hertha Berlin

Canadians held their breath during the match against Bayern Munich as Davies went down with a pulled hamstring in the 62nd minute.

It looked like Davies tweaked his right hamstring as he was tracking back. The young superstar ended up leaving the pitch in clear discomfort.

It’s unclear the severity of his injury, Bayern has confirmed that Davies will miss the next two club’s matches before the break. While it’s confirmed he should be available for November 23 against Belgium.

However, his injury will limit his playing time to ensure there’s less of a chance of re-aggravation.

Check out the video below for an injury update on Alphonso Davies.

Alphonso Davies’ World Cup Status

Despite going down with Bayern Munich over the weekend, Davies’ World Cup status shouldn’t be affected by the knock against Hertha.

One of the best players on Team Canada, Davies has the hopes of the entire nation resting on his shoulders.

While many fans went on to wish him well, the Canadian will have ample rest before the group rounds starting November 21, giving Davies enough time to get healthy for the match versus Belgium.