American Jack Sock Announces That The US Open Will Be His Final Tournament

Wendi Oliveros
American tennis player, Jack Sock, 30, best known for his outstanding doubles play is retiring after the 2023 US Open.

 

Sock won 17 ATP doubles titles, three of which were Grand Slams, and Olympic gold in mixed doubles with Bethanie Mattek-Sands and bronze in men’s doubles with Stevie Johnson at the 2016 Olympics.

He was ranked second in the world in doubles in September 2018.

Sock will pair with John Isner for doubles at the 2023 US Open; Isner is also retiring after the US Open.

Fans hope to see the Sock/Isner team contend for the title in their swan song.

Sock and Isner’s first doubles match is against American Robert Galloway and French player Albano Olivetti.

Whereas Isner has not shared what his plans are in retirement beyond spending time at home with family, Sock already has his next career move planned.

He will be playing pickleball.

Sock joins another retired American tennis player, Sam Querry in playing professional pickleball after his tennis career ends.

Tennis and pickleball have a close correlation, but it is not an easy transition as proven at the Inaugural Pickleball Slam this spring when Grand Slam champions John McEnroe, Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, and Michael Chang played.

Congratulations and best of luck Jack Sock!

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
