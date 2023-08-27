American tennis player, Jack Sock, 30, best known for his outstanding doubles play is retiring after the 2023 US Open.

Forever grateful. Thank you for everything Tennis! pic.twitter.com/5SYJrEKot9 — Jack Sock (@JackSock92) August 27, 2023

Sock won 17 ATP doubles titles, three of which were Grand Slams, and Olympic gold in mixed doubles with Bethanie Mattek-Sands and bronze in men’s doubles with Stevie Johnson at the 2016 Olympics.

BREAKING: Bethanie Mattek-Sands & Jack Sock win mixed doubles Olympic gold! Venus Williams & Rajeev Ram take silver pic.twitter.com/ud3IeZFgV5 — CNN Sports (@cnnsport) August 14, 2016

Here’s Stevie Johnson and Jack Sock with their Olympic bronze medals from the Rio Olympics in 2016. They are facing off now at the @DelrayBeachOpen on @TennisChannel pic.twitter.com/kupwPsgzBl — Randy Walker (@TennisPublisher) February 20, 2020

He was ranked second in the world in doubles in September 2018.

Sock will pair with John Isner for doubles at the 2023 US Open; Isner is also retiring after the US Open.

I think Isner/Sock will win the title. Both had great singles careers (especially Isner), but don’t have anything in the tank to make a run on singles. They should give everything to the doubles with Isner serve and Sock being great doubles player, i think they’ll do it pic.twitter.com/Ez7zBhOqEL — Profit Hunter (@ProfitHunterr) August 27, 2023

Fans hope to see the Sock/Isner team contend for the title in their swan song.

Sock and Isner’s first doubles match is against American Robert Galloway and French player Albano Olivetti.

Whereas Isner has not shared what his plans are in retirement beyond spending time at home with family, Sock already has his next career move planned.

He will be playing pickleball.

Jack Sock, who received a doubles wild card to the #USOpen, looks like will switch to Pickleball… pic.twitter.com/ShFMjref7t — José Morgado (@josemorgado) August 27, 2023

Sock joins another retired American tennis player, Sam Querry in playing professional pickleball after his tennis career ends.

Tennis and pickleball have a close correlation, but it is not an easy transition as proven at the Inaugural Pickleball Slam this spring when Grand Slam champions John McEnroe, Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, and Michael Chang played.

@ESPN_Ardi Thanks for airing the Pickleball Slam…however, please RE AIR it in its entirety, as I set DVR for 2 hrs, obviously you underestimated their desire to WIN at all cost! Please secure 4 hr time slot to re broadcast this epic inaugural SLAM! https://t.co/PHQiW432oQ. 🏓 pic.twitter.com/XKQCFcRYQ9 — jla (@OriginalLadyMet) April 3, 2023

Congratulations and best of luck Jack Sock!

Tennis Betting Guides 2023