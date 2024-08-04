American Katie Ledecky makes Olympic history in Paris

Katie Ledecky of Washington, District of Columbia made Olympic swimming history on Saturday. In winning the gold medal in the women’s 800 metre freestyle at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, she became the first female swimmer ever to win the same individual event at an Olympic Games four consecutive times. Ledecky also placed first in the women’s 800 metres at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, and at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021.

Joined Michael Phelps

The only other swimmer in history to accomplish the feat is another American. On the men’s side, Michael Phelps of Baltimore, Maryland won the men’s 200 metre individual medley at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, and at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Ledecky’s 800m freestyle gold in Paris

Ledecky won the gold medal with a time of 8:11.04. Ariarne Titmus of Australia won the silver medal with a time of 8:12.29. Paige Madden of the United States won the bronze medal with a time of 8:13.00. Ledecky reached the podium by 3.51 seconds. Simona Quadarella of Italy finished in fourth place with a time of 8:14.55.

Four medals in Paris

Ledecky has won four medals at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. In addition to winning gold in the women’ 800 metres, Ledecky won gold in the women’s 1500 metre freestyle, silver in the women’s 4×200 metre freestyle, and the bronze medal in the women’s 400 metre freestyle.

World Record Holder

Ledecky is the world record holder in the women’s 800 metre freestyle and the women’s 1500 metre freestyle. Ledecky set the world record in the women’s 800 metre freestyle at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro with a time of 8:04.79, and in the women’s 1500 metre freestyle at the TYR Pro Swim meet in Indianapolis, Indiana in 2018 with a time of 15:20.48.