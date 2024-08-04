Olympics

American Katie Ledecky makes Olympic history in Paris

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Katie Ledecky

Katie Ledecky of Washington, District of Columbia made Olympic swimming history on Saturday. In winning the gold medal in the women’s 800 metre freestyle at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, she became the first female swimmer ever to win the same individual event at an Olympic Games four consecutive times. Ledecky also placed first in the women’s 800 metres at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, and at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021.

Joined Michael Phelps

The only other swimmer in history to accomplish the feat is another American. On the men’s side, Michael Phelps of Baltimore, Maryland won the men’s 200 metre individual medley at the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, and at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Ledecky’s 800m freestyle gold in Paris

Ledecky won the gold medal with a time of 8:11.04. Ariarne Titmus of Australia won the silver medal with a time of 8:12.29. Paige Madden of the United States won the bronze medal with a time of 8:13.00. Ledecky reached the podium by 3.51 seconds. Simona Quadarella of Italy finished in fourth place with a time of 8:14.55.

Four medals in Paris

Ledecky has won four medals at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. In addition to winning gold in the women’ 800 metres, Ledecky won gold in the women’s 1500 metre freestyle, silver in the women’s 4×200 metre freestyle, and the bronze medal in the women’s 400 metre freestyle.

World Record Holder

Ledecky is the world record holder in the women’s 800 metre freestyle and the women’s 1500 metre freestyle. Ledecky set the world record in the women’s 800 metre freestyle at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro with a time of 8:04.79, and in the women’s 1500 metre freestyle at the TYR Pro Swim meet in Indianapolis, Indiana in 2018 with a time of 15:20.48.

Topics  
Olympics
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Olympics

Olympics
USATSI_23904076_168396541_lowres-2

Leon Marchand has become the French star of the 2024 Olympic Games

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  1h
Olympics
USATSI_23891403_168396541_lowres-2
Morocco pounds USA in Olympic men’s soccer
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 3 2024
Olympics
Vernon Norwood
United States sets world record in the mixed 4×400 metre relay
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 3 2024
Olympics
Olympics: Swimming-July 28
Five must see moments On Day 8 of the 2024 Olympics
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 3 2024
Olympics
Olympics: Swimming-July 28
Katie Ledecky sets record for most Olympic medals by a female swimmer
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 2 2024
Olympics
Jose Torres Gil
Jose Torres Gil delivers Argentina’s second ever Olympic cycling gold
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 2 2024
Olympics
USATSI_22735773_168396541_lowres-2
Five must see moments on Day 7 of the 2024 Olympics
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Aug 2 2024
More News
Arrow to top