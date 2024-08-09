Olympics

Five must see moments from Day 14 of 2024 Olympics

Jeremy Freeborn
The 2024 Olympic Games continues on Friday with a full day of Olympic events. Here are five events worth watching.

It was a tough Thursday for France star Celine Boutier. She went four over par in round two, and is no longer in contention. The leader after round two is a golfer that does not have a strong resume. Morgane Metraux of Lausanne, Switzerland, the 137th ranked player in the world, is at -8, and has a one stroke lead over China’s Ruoning Yu and a three stroke lead over New Zealand star Lydia Ko.

Canada does not have a climate where one would think would produce an abundance of beach volleyball stars. However this is a very special moment in Canadian volleyball history as on Friday, as Canada will be facing Brazil in the gold medal game in women’s beach volleyball. The Canadian team of Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson are facing the Brazilian duo of Ana Patricia Ramos and Duda Santos Lisboa. Brazil is on the other end of the spectrum with 13 Olympic medals, the most ever. Duda and Ana Patricia won the women’s beach volleyball world title in Rome in 2022.

Two soccer powerhouses will play for gold in men’s soccer on Friday as France is playing Spain. France and Spain have won the gold before in men’s soccer. France placed first at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles and Spain placed first at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona.

The gold medal is up for grabs in women’s field hockey. The Netherlands will be going for the Olympic field hockey double in 2024, as they already beat Germany 3-1 in a penalty shootout to win gold on the men’s side. Now Netherlands will face China for the top of the podium. The Netherlands have won Olympic gold in women’s field hockey four times (1984, 2008, 2012, and 2020). In 2008 in Beijing, the Netherlands beat China 2-0 in the gold medal game. At the Olympic Games three years ago in Tokyo, the Netherlands beat Argentina 3-1 in the final.

You may like this or you may not. Break dancing is making its only appearance at the Olympic Games in Paris as it is kicked out of the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. The gold medal favourite is Dominika Banevic of Lithuania, the 2023 world champion.

