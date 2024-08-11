Olympics

Five must see moments from Day 16 of 2024 Olympics

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
The final day of the 2024 Olympic Games takes place on Sunday. Here are five must see moments worth watching before you consider viewing the closing ceremonies.

Women’s Marathon

A day after Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia won the men’s marathon in an Olympic record time of two hours, six minutes and 26 seconds, the women’s marathon gets underway on the streets of Paris on Sunday. The two favourites at this time are Hellen Obiri of Kenya and Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands.

Obiri has won the last two Boston Marathons and the 2023 New York City Marathon. At the Olympic level, she has won two silver medals in the women’s 5000 metres at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021. Obiri has also won two gold medals in the women’s 5000 metres at the International Association of Athletics Federations World Championships in London in 2017 and Doha in 2019.

Hassan won the 2023 London Marathon and 2023 Chicago Marathon. At the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021, she won gold in the women’s 5000 metres and 10 000 metres.

Basketball

Just like the men’s gold medal game, the United States is playing France in the gold medal game in women’s basketball. The United States have won every gold medal in women’s basketball since 1996. When France reached the gold medal game at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, they were smoked 86-50.

Volleyball

The gold medal game in women’s volleyball takes place as Italy faces the United States. Italy has never won a medal before at the Olympic Games in women’s volleyball. The United States won the gold medal in women’s volleyball the first time ever at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021. In straight sets, the United States beat Brazil.

Handball

Germany will play Denmark in the gold medal game in men’s handball. Germany has won the Olympic gold medal before at the 1936 Olympic Games in Berlin, and as East Germany at the 1980 Olympic Games in Moscow. Denmark won the gold medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Water Polo

In a battle of bitter rivals that used to be part of Yugoslavia, Croatia will play Serbia. Croatia won gold at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, and Serbia won gold at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro and the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021.

Olympics
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
