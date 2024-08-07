Five Must See Moments from Day 12 of the 2024 Olympic Games

The 12th day of the 2024 Olympic Games takes place on Thursday. Here are five must see moments.

Golf

The women’s best golfers are now trying to win Olympic gold as the first day takes place. Twice before in 1994 and 2022, Le Golf National has hosted a prestigious international women’s golf competition. It was specifically the Espirito Santo Trophy, the Women’s Golf World Amateur Team Championship. The United States won in 1994, and Sweden won in 2022.

Beach Volleyball

On Tuesday, Australia and Switzerland qualified for the semifinals of the Olympic women’s beach volleyball competition. On Wednesday we will know two more representatives. Canada is facing Spain and Latvia is facing Brazil in the other two quarterfinals.

Athletics–Men’s 400 metres

The men’s 400 metres will take place on Thursday. All three medalists from the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon will be in the middle lanes–Michael Norman of San Diego, California (gold medalist in lane four), Kirani James of Grenada (silver medalist in lane five), and Matthew Hudson-Smith of Great Britain (bronze medalist in lane six). James had the fastest time in the semifinals at 43.78 seconds.

It was a surprise how slow Canadian Christopher Morales-Williams ran in the men’s 400 metres semifinal. He ran a time of 45.25 seconds in the semifinal, which was the third slowest time among the 23 sprinters who completed the semifinal. Expectations were rather high for Morales-Williams as he won the NCAA Championship with a time of 44.47 seconds, which was .78 seconds faster than his poor Olympic showing.

Athletics–Women’s Pole Vault

After Armand Duplantis of Sweden set the world record in the men’s pole vault, there will be great excitement in the women’s pole vault on Wednesday. The reigning Olympic gold medalist is Katie Moon of the United States. Remember, when Moon won the Olympic gold three years ago, it was under her maiden name, Katie Nageotte.

Skateboarding

The men’s park event closes out skateboarding at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The gold medal favourite is Pedro Barros of Brazil, the reigning Olympic silver medalist and 2018 world champion.