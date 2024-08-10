Olympics

Five must see moments from Day 15 of 2024 Olympics

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
2 min read
The 2024 Olympic Games in Paris have two days left. On Day 15, we take a look at the sports of volleyball, basketball, soccer, diving and water polo.

Water Polo

For the first time ever, the United States did not win a medal in women’s water polo. They lost the bronze medal game to the Netherlands 11-10 earlier in the day on Saturday. The gold medal game has Australia versus Spain. The Australians’s lone gold medal in women’s water polo came at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney. Spain has reached the gold medal game twice (2012 and 2021), but each time lost to the USA.

Soccer

The gold medal game in women’s soccer is an all-Americas contest as the United States face Brazil. The focus in this contest will be on the Brazilian star Marta, who is set to retire from international football after the Olympic Games. Marta has 119 goals, which is ninth all-time.

Volleyball

There will be gold medal games in volleyball and beach volleyball on Saturday. In men’s volleyball, France is playing Poland. Both European nations have won only one gold medal all-time at the Olympics. France is the reigning Olympic champion from Tokyo, and Poland won gold at the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal.

In beach volleyball, Sweden will play Germany for gold. Another interesting story has been the success of Qatar. They won the bronze medal in Tokyo, and will face Norway for bronze.

Basketball

The United States are the face of basketball on the global stage. On Saturday, they will face France, the host country. Before you give the United States a win, remember the United States and France had two very competitive games from the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021. France beat USA 83-76 in Group A action, and then in the gold medal game, the Americans narrowly won by five, 87-82.

Diving

The question here is simple. Will China sweep all eight diving events at the Olympic Games? The answer is probably. Yaun Cao and Hao Yang are the clear favourites in the men’s 10 metre platform.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
