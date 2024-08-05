American swimmers set two World Records at the Olympics

American swimmers set two world records in swimming at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris on Sunday. In the men’s 1500 metre freestyle, Bobby Finke of Tampa, Florida set a world record with a time of 14:30.67 in winning the gold medal. Then four American female swimmers contributed to a world record time of 3:49.63 in the women’s 4×100 metre medley relay event.

Bobby Finke

Finke won his third career Olympic gold medal. He previously won the gold medal for the United States in the men’s 800 metres and 1500 metres at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021.

In the men’s 1500 metres in Paris, Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy won the silver medal with a time of 14:34.55. Daniel Wiffen of Ireland won the bronze medal with a time of 14:39.63. Finke reached the podium by 10.24 seconds over David Betlehem of Hungary, who had a fourth place time of 14:40.91.

The previous world record belonged to Sun Yang of China, who had a time of 14:31.02 when he won the gold medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in London. Speaking of Chinese swimming, Zhanle Pan of China broke his own world record in the men’s 100 metre freestyle on Wednesday. Pan had a time of 46.4 seconds in winning gold. Pan’s previous world record time was 46.80 seconds at the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar.

Women’s 4×100 Metre Medley Relay

The American women who competed in the final in winning gold were Regan Smith of Lakeville, Minnesota, Lilly King of Evansville, Indiana, Gretchen Walsh of Nashville, Tennessee and Torri Huske of Arlington, Virginia. Australia won the silver medal with a time of 3:53.11, and China won the bronze medal with a time of 3:53.23. The United States reached the podium by 4.28 seconds over Canada, who finished fourth with a time of 3:53.91. King and Smith were part of the American team that had the previous world record of 3:50.40 at the 2019 World Aquatics Championships in Gwangju, South Korea.