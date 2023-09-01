Taylor Townsend has played great tennis in 2023.

Though she has been most recently known for her doubles play, she is an accomplished singles player who ran into a tough opponent in French Open finalist Karolina Muchova on Friday in the third round of the US Open.

“Every tournament I’ve played, I play singles in, so I’m a tennis player, end of.” Talk that TALK, @TaylorTownsend! pic.twitter.com/6bfGUq3Cvj — TENNIS (@Tennis) August 31, 2023

Muchova has been plagued with injuries in recent years but plays with finesse and possesses a great volley.

Muchova d. Taylor Townsend 7-6(0) 6-3 Karolina is easily one of the brightest highlights in women’s tennis right now. She always has been, but this year, the world is finally seeing her gift. ✅2nd time reaching US Open R4 Making tennis look effortless. 🇨🇿❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ek2KP0F0p0 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 1, 2023



Muchova is often overlooked for the likes of Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff, and Belinda Bencic who are also in the top half of the women’s draw.

Tune in to one of the most fun women’s tennis matches i have seen in a long time!!! @karomuchova7 v @TaylorTownsend !!! 5-5 in the first and the net rushing and volleys and excitement is awesome! Packed crowd here and tennis awesome!!!!!!!! @espn @ESPNPlus — Rennae Stubbs 🟦👍🏼 (@rennaestubbs) September 1, 2023



As for Townsend, though she is no doubt disappointed, she still has plenty to play for in the 2023 US Open.

She is playing women’s doubles with Canadian Leylah Fernandez and mixed doubles with American Ben Shelton.

Townsend and Fernandez have been playing together for less than two years but already made it to the French Open finals; their next US Open match is on Saturday.

Taylor Townsend on reaching Roland Garros Women’s Double’s Final with Leylah Fernandez: “I’m honestly so proud of how we were able to play & perform. I told Leylah after the match that this is what we’ve been building towards over the past couple of months.” pic.twitter.com/8XqMzKJAHh — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) June 10, 2023

Townsend and Shelton will play later in the day on Friday after suitable rest from Shelton’s afternoon singles match.

Taylor Townsend getting huge love from the Armstrong crowd after being eliminated in singled by #10 Muchova #USOpen

Townsend scheduled to play Mixed Doubles later today with Ben Shelton and doubles with Fernandez (already in Round 2) this weekend — TeamUSATracker 🇺🇸 (@TeamUSATracker) September 1, 2023

