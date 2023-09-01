Tennis News and Rumors

American Taylor Townsend Falls In Singles But Still Alive In Doubles And Mixed Doubles

Wendi Oliveros
Taylor Townsend

Taylor Townsend has played great tennis in 2023.

Though she has been most recently known for her doubles play, she is an accomplished singles player who ran into a tough opponent in French Open finalist Karolina Muchova on Friday in the third round of the US Open.

Muchova has been plagued with injuries in recent years but plays with finesse and possesses a great volley.


Muchova is often overlooked for the likes of Iga Swiatek, Elena Rybakina, Coco Gauff, and Belinda Bencic who are also in the top half of the women’s draw.


As for Townsend, though she is no doubt disappointed, she still has plenty to play for in the 2023 US Open.

She is playing women’s doubles with Canadian Leylah Fernandez and mixed doubles with American Ben Shelton.

Townsend and Fernandez have been playing together for less than two years but already made it to the French Open finals; their next US Open match is on Saturday.

Townsend and Shelton will play later in the day on Friday after suitable rest from Shelton’s afternoon singles match.

Tennis News and Rumors
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
