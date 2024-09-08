Tennis News and Rumors

X reacts to Aryna Sabalenka winning US Open

Jeremy Freeborn
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus won the 2024 United States Women’s Open on Saturday. In the final, Sabalenka defeated Jessica Pegula of the United States 7-5, 7-5. Here is the reaction on X.

In a very interesting statistic indeed, one major reason for Sabalenka’s success was her average topspin forehand speed which was at 129 kilometres per hour. According to Eurosport, it was faster than the top three men’s singles players in tennis–Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, Jannik Sinner of Italy, and Novak Djokovic of Serbia. Sinner will be playing in the men’s final at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday. He will be facing Taylor Fritz of the United States.

Sabalenka is receiving rave reviews for her post championship photoshoot. This was her second grand slam title of the year after winning the 2024 Australian Open.

Sabalenka has won the last two Australian Open titles. In 2023 in the final, she defeated Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the final 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. In 2024 in the final, she defeated Qinwen Zheng of China, 6-3, 6-2.

You need to agree with the argument that Sabalenka is the best hard court player in women’s tennis. There are only two grand slams on hard court every year (Australian Open and United States Open), and Sabalenka won both of them. Sabalenka also won the Cincinnati Open leading up to the US Open. Like the US Open final, Sabalenka beat Pegula. This time the score was 6-3, 7-5.

The only player to beat Sabalenka on the hard court during a slam in the last two years was American Coco Gauff, who beat Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 to win the 2023 United States Women’s Open final.

Sabalenka missed Wimbledon this year due to a shoulder injury. She also missed the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris as well.

Sabalenka was very close a year ago in New York as she was a grand slam finalist. It was the only time in four grand slam finals she did not win.

Jeremy Freeborn

