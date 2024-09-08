X reacts to Aryna Sabalenka winning US Open

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus won the 2024 United States Women’s Open on Saturday. In the final, Sabalenka defeated Jessica Pegula of the United States 7-5, 7-5. Here is the reaction on X.

Aryna Sabalenka is averaging the fastest forehand speed at the #USOpen… of all women 𝐚𝐧𝐝 men 💪💥 pic.twitter.com/T9o4PhlG5B — Eurosport (@eurosport) September 6, 2024

In a very interesting statistic indeed, one major reason for Sabalenka’s success was her average topspin forehand speed which was at 129 kilometres per hour. According to Eurosport, it was faster than the top three men’s singles players in tennis–Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, Jannik Sinner of Italy, and Novak Djokovic of Serbia. Sinner will be playing in the men’s final at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday. He will be facing Taylor Fritz of the United States.

Aryna Sabalenka’s US Open Champion’s photoshoot is a serve. This woman never misses. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/K7vaXdGpL7 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 8, 2024

Sabalenka is receiving rave reviews for her post championship photoshoot. This was her second grand slam title of the year after winning the 2024 Australian Open.

It's Aryna Sabalenka's day in New York 🗽 The world No.2 defeats Jessica Pegula 7-5, 7-5 winning her third Grand Slam title 🏆🐯 pic.twitter.com/LDynhZ3rhV — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) September 7, 2024

Sabalenka has won the last two Australian Open titles. In 2023 in the final, she defeated Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the final 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. In 2024 in the final, she defeated Qinwen Zheng of China, 6-3, 6-2.

Aryna Sabalenka holds the US Open trophy high. The most dominant woman in the Grand Slams this year. The best hard court player in the world. Blood, sweat, & tears went into this. Finally, this moment is HERS. 🥹🐅

You need to agree with the argument that Sabalenka is the best hard court player in women’s tennis. There are only two grand slams on hard court every year (Australian Open and United States Open), and Sabalenka won both of them. Sabalenka also won the Cincinnati Open leading up to the US Open. Like the US Open final, Sabalenka beat Pegula. This time the score was 6-3, 7-5.

Aryna Sabalenka is 26-1 in hard court Slams since the start of 2023. That’s a 96% win rate. You can’t argue with that type of consistency. Too good. 🐅 pic.twitter.com/921qwz0Mq0 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 6, 2024

The only player to beat Sabalenka on the hard court during a slam in the last two years was American Coco Gauff, who beat Sabalenka 2-6, 6-3, 6-2 to win the 2023 United States Women’s Open final.

Definitely Sabalenka. A shame she couldn't play Wimbledon as she would have gone very close there too. — guy dixon (@guydixon1) September 8, 2024

Sabalenka missed Wimbledon this year due to a shoulder injury. She also missed the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris as well.

Aryna Sabalenka left the U.S. Open in tears 12 months ago as the runner-up. She exited in the semifinals each of the two years before that. This time, Sabalenka was in a joking mood after winning her first championship at Flushing Meadows. https://t.co/5LyLNd4dYn — NTD News (@NTDNews) September 8, 2024

Sabalenka was very close a year ago in New York as she was a grand slam finalist. It was the only time in four grand slam finals she did not win.