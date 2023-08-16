American Tennis Stars Are Featured In September’s Vanity Fair

Vanity Fair‘s September issue features the next generation of American tennis stars who according to the magazine are bringing the heat to the WTA and ATP tours.

Tennis fans get to see a beautiful layout of photos of players dressed in glamorous clothes.

Here are a few of the snapshots from the photo spread.

Jessica Pegula



Jessica Pegula, America’s top-ranked singles player is having a great week.

Pegula beat World No. 1 Iga Swiatek last week en route to winning the 2023 National Bank Open.

She has now ascended to a career-high number three in the WTA rankings.

She is also playing with reckless abandon which hopefully means big things are in store for her in New York at the U.S. Open.

Tommy Paul

World No. 13 American Tommy Paul defeated World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz last week for the second straight year at the National Bank Open.

🔹 Defeats World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz

🔹 Ends Alcaraz’s 14-match winning streak

🔹 Reaches first-career Masters semifinal Have a night, Tommy Paul! pic.twitter.com/uJ32HmLmvq — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 12, 2023

Paul hopes to have the same result as he faces Alcaraz yet again, for the second time in less than a week, in the third round of the Western & Southern Open.

Danielle Collins, Madison Keys, Alycia Parks, Maxime Cressy, Ben Shelton, and Francis Tiafoe are among others that were photographed and featured in the article.

Check out the American tennis stars who are bringing the 🔥 An exclusive feature by @VanityFair written by @caitlin_thomps & photographed by @DanaScruggs1! pic.twitter.com/SiUr48gaT8 — ATP Tour (@atptour) August 15, 2023

The pictures were taken in Paris during the 2023 French Open.

This is great exposure for the sport leading into the final Grand Slam of the year, the U.S. Open, beginning at the end of August.

