In their first tournament as a doubles team, Americans Taylor Townsend and Alycia Parks won the Western & Southern Open.
Though Townsend, 27, is an accomplished doubles player who has teamed with many partners for successful tournament runs, this WTA 1000 tournament victory is the biggest win of her career.
She has been a Grand Slam finalist with American Caty McNally and most recently at Roland Garros with Canadian Leylah Fernandez.
A run to remember for Taylor Townsend and partner 🇨🇦 Leylah Fernandez at Roland Garros!
It was Townsend’s second women’s doubles Grand Slam final reached in her career! pic.twitter.com/h9wtEkDoBL
— USTA (@usta) June 11, 2023
Parks, 22, hit the winning shot in their match against the World No. 3 team of American Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Australian Ellen Perez.
The magical moment ✨🏆#CincyTennis | @TaylorTownsend | @TheRealAParks pic.twitter.com/GT3yxwnEqd
— Western & Southern Open (@CincyTennis) August 20, 2023
This was the fourth-ranked team the pair defeated en route to victory.
smiles for dayssss 🤩@TaylorTownsend x @TheRealAParks #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/AnMLeHMgKj
— wta (@WTA) August 20, 2023
Townsend called it a “full circle moment” growing up in Chicago and watching the tournament as a child.
“It’s a very full circle moment for me.” 💜@TaylorTownsend | #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/vy19bAijvn
— wta (@WTA) August 20, 2023
It can take new doubles teams time to get in the flow with how each other plays, but the chemistry and shotmaking on this team were apparent immediately.
Using those angles 📐@TaylorTownsend | @TheRealAParks | #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/U0DvQ76aVk
— wta (@WTA) August 20, 2023
Thread that needle 🧵@TheRealAParks | @TaylorTownsend | #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/cR6HQPL8tk
— wta (@WTA) August 20, 2023
The lingering question is if this team will reunite to play in the U.S. Open next week.
The Western & Southern Open concludes on Sunday with the women’s final between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova, both vying for the biggest title of their careers, and the men’s final, a rematch of the Wimbledon final between World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and World No. 2 Novak Djokovic.
Eyes on the prize 👀🏆
🇺🇸 Gauff 🆚️ Muchova 🇨🇿
🇪🇸 Alcaraz 🆚️ Djokovic 🇷🇸#tennis | #CincyTennis | #IBI24 pic.twitter.com/2zT2oHKJhV
— Internazionali BNL d’Italia (@InteBNLdItalia) August 20, 2023
Tune into Tennis Channel on Sunday afternoon to watch these great matches.
Tennis Betting Guides 2023
- Tennis Betting Guide – Discover Best Tennis Betting Sites in USA Ranked & Reviewed.
- The Latest Tennis Odds – Compare the Best Tennis Betting Odds.
- Free Tennis Picks – Check Expert Tennis Betting Picks & Predictions.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare Top Offshore Online Betting Sites.
- Best Bitcoin Betting Sites – Top-rated Bitcoin Sportsbooks in USA Ranked & Reviewed.