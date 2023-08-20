Tennis News and Rumors

Americans Taylor Townsend And Alycia Parks Win Western & Southern Open Doubles Title

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Alycia Parks Taylor Townsend

In their first tournament as a doubles team, Americans Taylor Townsend and Alycia Parks won the Western & Southern Open.

Though Townsend, 27, is an accomplished doubles player who has teamed with many partners for successful tournament runs, this WTA 1000 tournament victory is the biggest win of her career.

She has been a Grand Slam finalist with American Caty McNally and most recently at Roland Garros with Canadian Leylah Fernandez.

Parks, 22, hit the winning shot in their match against the World No. 3 team of American Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Australian Ellen Perez.


This was the fourth-ranked team the pair defeated en route to victory.

Townsend called it a “full circle moment” growing up in Chicago and watching the tournament as a child.

It can take new doubles teams time to get in the flow with how each other plays, but the chemistry and shotmaking on this team were apparent immediately.

The lingering question is if this team will reunite to play in the U.S. Open next week.

The Western & Southern Open concludes on Sunday with the women’s final between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova, both vying for the biggest title of their careers, and the men’s final, a rematch of the Wimbledon final between World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and World No. 2 Novak Djokovic.

Tune into Tennis Channel on Sunday afternoon to watch these great matches.

Tennis Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Tennis News and Rumors

Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff Signs Multi-Year Extension with New Balance

Coco Gauff Beats World No. 1 Iga Swiatek In Western & Southern Open Semifinals

Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  20h
Tennis News and Rumors
Aryna Sabalenka Karolina Muchova
Aryna Sabalenka Will Face Karolina Muchova In Cincinnati Semifinals
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 18 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Alycia Parks Taylor Townsend
In First Tournament Together, Taylor Townsend And Alycia Parks Advance To Western & Southern Open Doubles Final
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 18 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff Takes On Iga Swiatek In Western & Southern Open Semifinals On Saturday
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 18 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Roger Federer’s Coach Ivan Ljubicic Makes Surprising U.S. Open 2023 Prediction
Roger Federer’s Coach Ivan Ljubicic Makes Surprising U.S. Open 2023 Prediction
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 18 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Twitter Reacts As Coco Gauff Debuts Signature New Balance Coco CG1 Shoes
Coco Gauff And Taylor Fritz Are The Last Americans Standing At The Western & Southern Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 17 2023
Tennis News and Rumors
Daniil Medvedev
Rain And 6 Seeded Players Fall On Thursday At The Western & Southern Open
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  Aug 17 2023
More News
Arrow to top