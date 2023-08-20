In their first tournament as a doubles team, Americans Taylor Townsend and Alycia Parks won the Western & Southern Open.

Though Townsend, 27, is an accomplished doubles player who has teamed with many partners for successful tournament runs, this WTA 1000 tournament victory is the biggest win of her career.

She has been a Grand Slam finalist with American Caty McNally and most recently at Roland Garros with Canadian Leylah Fernandez.

A run to remember for Taylor Townsend and partner 🇨🇦 Leylah Fernandez at Roland Garros! It was Townsend’s second women’s doubles Grand Slam final reached in her career! pic.twitter.com/h9wtEkDoBL — USTA (@usta) June 11, 2023

Parks, 22, hit the winning shot in their match against the World No. 3 team of American Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Australian Ellen Perez.



This was the fourth-ranked team the pair defeated en route to victory.

Townsend called it a “full circle moment” growing up in Chicago and watching the tournament as a child.

It can take new doubles teams time to get in the flow with how each other plays, but the chemistry and shotmaking on this team were apparent immediately.

The lingering question is if this team will reunite to play in the U.S. Open next week.

The Western & Southern Open concludes on Sunday with the women’s final between Coco Gauff and Karolina Muchova, both vying for the biggest title of their careers, and the men’s final, a rematch of the Wimbledon final between World No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and World No. 2 Novak Djokovic.

