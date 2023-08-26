Tennis News and Rumors

Amid Uncertainty About End Of Season WTA Finals, WTA Celebrates 50th Anniversary With NYC Gala

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
billie jean king

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) celebrated its 50th year of existence with a gala in New York City on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Tennis’s brightest stars, both past and present, were dressed to the nines for this event.

Here are some of the stars in attendance.

Coco Gauff, who is the hottest tennis player of the summer, is hoping to extend that streak to win her maiden Grand Slam in NYC.

2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu posed for a photo with the legend herself, Billie Jean King.


1990 US Open champion Argentinian Gabriela Sabatini was also in attendance.

Though Billie Jean King is humble, it was her vision and the support of the original nine players that put the WTA on the map in 1973.

Pressing Question For WTA: Where Are 2023 WTA Finals Being Played?

Despite a lovely celebration and a fitting tribute to King and the original nine, a lingering question hung over the WTA in the past few weeks.

The annual WTA finals event in November for the top eight women in the sport has yet to name its location.

In 2022, it was in Fort Worth, Texas, and the original plan was for the 2023 event to be played in China.

However, there is plenty of speculation supporting the possibility that the event will be played in Saudi Arabia which invites a lively discussion regarding the appropriateness of the location given its treatment of women.

Players and former players have weighed in on their opinions on the matter.

If Saudi Arabia is announced as the location, there will be even more heated discussions in the coming months.

Tennis News and Rumors
Author image
