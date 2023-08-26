The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) celebrated its 50th year of existence with a gala in New York City on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Tennis’s brightest stars, both past and present, were dressed to the nines for this event.

Here are some of the stars in attendance.

Coco Gauff at the WTA 50th Anniversary Gala this evening 🔥 pic.twitter.com/FNEDMB2LCz — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) August 26, 2023

Coco Gauff, who is the hottest tennis player of the summer, is hoping to extend that streak to win her maiden Grand Slam in NYC.

2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu posed for a photo with the legend herself, Billie Jean King.



1990 US Open champion Argentinian Gabriela Sabatini was also in attendance.

✨ Gala 50º aniversario de la #WTA. Por supuesto, @sabatinigabyok siempre cautivando con su atractivo único 😍🇦🇷

📸 Getty pic.twitter.com/t0nz3XCOak — Tenistas Argentinas (@TenistasArg) August 26, 2023

Though Billie Jean King is humble, it was her vision and the support of the original nine players that put the WTA on the map in 1973.

A women’s tennis history book, that has come to life 📚 Thank you to our legends, players, partners and supporters for celebrating 50 years of the WTA. We’re truly #JustStarting 💜✨ pic.twitter.com/ASBr8DaeKQ — wta (@WTA) August 26, 2023

Pressing Question For WTA: Where Are 2023 WTA Finals Being Played?

Despite a lovely celebration and a fitting tribute to King and the original nine, a lingering question hung over the WTA in the past few weeks.

The annual WTA finals event in November for the top eight women in the sport has yet to name its location.

The WTA is partnering with everyone except a good communication and marketing team… It still baffles me that we don’t have any info on the WTA finals — Fati (@Fatennis_) August 23, 2023

In 2022, it was in Fort Worth, Texas, and the original plan was for the 2023 event to be played in China.

However, there is plenty of speculation supporting the possibility that the event will be played in Saudi Arabia which invites a lively discussion regarding the appropriateness of the location given its treatment of women.

Interesting note on #WTA Finals and Saudi Arabia. Jessica Pegula said to us earlier it was a rumor. But Ons Jabeur went and sort of confirmed it with her answer: “I think it’s a great step to have the Arab world have more tennis players and grow in the sport,” Jabeur said. — Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (IG:twdbk3) (@sluggahjells) August 25, 2023

Players and former players have weighed in on their opinions on the matter.

If Saudi Arabia is announced as the location, there will be even more heated discussions in the coming months.

