NHL News and Rumors

Andrei Svechnikov notches fourth career NHL hat trick

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NHL: Vancouver Canucks at Carolina Hurricanes

Carolina Hurricanes right winger Andrei Svechnikov of Barnaul, Russia recorded his fourth career National Hockey League hat trick on Thursday. He accomplished the feat in a 5-3 Hurricanes win over the Montreal Canadiens at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

How and When did Svechnikov score his three goals?

Svechnikov opened the scoring at 1:35 of the first period from Brent Burns of Barrie, Ontario and Sebastian Aho of Rauma, Finland. Svechnikov then scored the game-winning goal with six minutes and nine seconds left in the third period to break a 3-3 deadlock. Brett Pesce of Tarrytown, New York and Sebastian Aho of Rauma, Finland picked up the assists. Svechnikov then scored an empty net insurance goal on the power-play with 19 seconds left in the contest from Aho and Burns.

Andrei Svechnikov in 2023-24

This season, Svechnikov has six goals and 13 assists for 19 points in 21 games. He is a +2 with 24 penalty minutes, eight power-play points, three game-winning goals, 54 shots on goal, five blocked shots, 43 hits, eight takeaways, and 13 giveaways.

Svechnikov’s other two game-winning goals came in a 3-2 Hurricanes win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on November 26, and in a 5-2 Hurricanes win over the Nashville Predators on December 27. Svechnikov’s other power-play goal came in a 6-3 Hurricanes win over the reigning Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights on December 19.

Svechnikov’s three prior hat tricks

Svechnikov’s first career hat trick came in the series leading up to the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. It came in game two of the qualifying round, a 4-1 Hurricanes win over the New York Rangers on the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. The next two hat tricks came against the Edmonton Oilers. He scored thrice in a 6-4 Hurricanes loss on October 20, 2022, and then in a 7-2 Hurricanes win over the Oilers on November 10, 2022.

Second in the Metropolitan

The Hurricanes currently have a record of 19 wins, 13 regulation losses and four losses in extra time for 42 points. They are tied for second place in the Metropolitan Division with the Philadelphia Flyers.

 

Topics  
Carolina Hurricanes NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
San Jose Sharks v Columbus Blue Jackets

Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski out with a leg injury

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  23h
NHL News and Rumors
letang
Penguins defenseman Kris Letang has record setting night against Islanders
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 28 2023
NHL News and Rumors
leo carlsson hologram
Ducks rookie center Leo Carlsson out with a sprained knee
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 26 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Bovada Promo Code and Betting Offers for NHL All-Star Weekend 2022
Wild left winger Kirill Kaprizov named NHL First Star of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 25 2023
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22167094_168396541_lowres-2
Dallas Stars record historic win right before the Christmas break
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 25 2023
NHL News and Rumors
nhl red wings flyers wild gamer (1)
Detroit Red Wings Fans Watch Patrick Kane Score ‘Unofficial’ Hat Trick During Wild Shootout Win Over Philadelphia Flyers At Little Caesars Arena
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Dec 22 2023
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_20176824_168396541_lowres-2
Red Wings missed David Perron during his six game suspension
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 22 2023
More News
Arrow to top