Andrei Svechnikov notches fourth career NHL hat trick

Carolina Hurricanes right winger Andrei Svechnikov of Barnaul, Russia recorded his fourth career National Hockey League hat trick on Thursday. He accomplished the feat in a 5-3 Hurricanes win over the Montreal Canadiens at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina.

How and When did Svechnikov score his three goals?

Svechnikov opened the scoring at 1:35 of the first period from Brent Burns of Barrie, Ontario and Sebastian Aho of Rauma, Finland. Svechnikov then scored the game-winning goal with six minutes and nine seconds left in the third period to break a 3-3 deadlock. Brett Pesce of Tarrytown, New York and Sebastian Aho of Rauma, Finland picked up the assists. Svechnikov then scored an empty net insurance goal on the power-play with 19 seconds left in the contest from Aho and Burns.

Andrei Svechnikov in 2023-24

This season, Svechnikov has six goals and 13 assists for 19 points in 21 games. He is a +2 with 24 penalty minutes, eight power-play points, three game-winning goals, 54 shots on goal, five blocked shots, 43 hits, eight takeaways, and 13 giveaways.

Svechnikov’s other two game-winning goals came in a 3-2 Hurricanes win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on November 26, and in a 5-2 Hurricanes win over the Nashville Predators on December 27. Svechnikov’s other power-play goal came in a 6-3 Hurricanes win over the reigning Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights on December 19.

Svechnikov’s three prior hat tricks

Svechnikov’s first career hat trick came in the series leading up to the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs. It came in game two of the qualifying round, a 4-1 Hurricanes win over the New York Rangers on the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario. The next two hat tricks came against the Edmonton Oilers. He scored thrice in a 6-4 Hurricanes loss on October 20, 2022, and then in a 7-2 Hurricanes win over the Oilers on November 10, 2022.

Second in the Metropolitan

The Hurricanes currently have a record of 19 wins, 13 regulation losses and four losses in extra time for 42 points. They are tied for second place in the Metropolitan Division with the Philadelphia Flyers.