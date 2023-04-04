Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy of Tyumen, Russia was named the National Hockey League first star of the week for the week from March 27 to April 2. In three games, Vasilevskiy had three wins, two shutouts and gave up one goal in 179 minutes and 41 seconds of action. He had a goals against average of 0.33, and made 99 saves in 100 shot attempts for a save percentage of .990.

Shutout over the Hurricanes

On Tuesday, March 27, Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in a 4-0 Tampa Bay win over the Carolina Hurricanes. He made eight saves in the first period, nine saves in the second period, and 14 saves in the third period.

Historic Shutout over the Islanders

On Saturday, April 1, Vasilevskiy had 38 saves in a 5-0 Tampa Bay win over the New York Islanders. He made 10 saves in the first period, 20 saves in the second period, and eight saves in the third period.

The reason why this shutout had historical significance is because it came on the same day in NHL history that there were five shutouts and five hat tricks on the same day. The other four shutouts were from Ilya Samsonov of Magnitogorsk, Russia (31 saves) in a 3-0 Toronto Maple Leafs win over the Ottawa Senators, Jack Campbell of Port Huron, Michigan (36 saves) in a 6-0 Edmonton Oilers win over the Anaheim Ducks, Antti Raanta of Rauma, Finland (14 saves) in a 3-0 Carolina Hurricanes win over the Montreal Canadiens, and Alex Lyon of Baudette, Minnesota (21 saves for his first career shutout) in a 7-0 Florida Panthers win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The five hat tricks came from Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe of Toronto, Ontario in the Panthers win over the Blue Jackets, Boston Bruins right winger David Pastrnak of Havirov, Czechia in a 4-3 Bruins win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl of Cologne, Germany in the Oilers win over the Ducks, San Jose Sharks center Noah Gregor of Beaumont, Alberta in a 7-2 Sharks win over the Arizona Coyotes, and Buffalo Sabres right winger Alex Tuch of Syracuse, New York in a 6-3 Sabres win over the Philadelphia Flyers. Verhaeghe actually scored four times.

2022-23 NHL Statistics

In 2022-23 Vasilevskiy has a record of 34 wins, 20 regulation losses, and four losses in extra time. He has four shutouts, a goals against average of 2.57 and a save percentage of .918. Vasilevskiy’s other two shutouts this season came in a 5-0 Tampa Bay win over the Colorado Avalanche on February 9, and in a 3-0 Tampa Bay win over the Detroit Red Wings on February 25.

Third in the Atlantic Division

Tampa Bay is currently at 45 wins, 26 regulation losses and six losses in extra time. They have 96 points and are set to play the Toronto Maple Leafs again in the playoffs.