Stars knock out Golden Knights in seventh game of first round

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
Radek Faksa

The Dallas Stars are in the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. On Sunday evening the Stars beat the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in the seventh game of the first round of the playoffs from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. The Dallas win over Vegas means that there will be a new Stanley Cup champion this year and the Golden Knights will no longer be able to defend as Stanley Cup champions.

Game 7 Summary

The Dallas Stars were the only team to score a goal in the first period. Wyatt Johnston of Toronto, Ontario, who was the overtime hero in game three, opened the scoring in game one with an unassisted marker at 14:34. Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore unsuccessfully tried to clear the puck out of the Vegas zone on a clearing attempt. The puck was then tipped by Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl before landing on Johnston’s stick. Johnston stick-handled the puck briefly before scoring past Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill.

The Golden Knights tied the game at one for the only goal in the second period. Brett Howden of Calgary, Alberta scored from Michael Amadio of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario and William Karlsson of Marsta, Sweden at 15;25 of the middle frame for the Golden Knights’s only goal of the contest.

The Stars won the game very early in the third period. Radek Faksa of Vitkov, Czech Republic scored from Craig Smith of Madison, Wisconsin and defenseman Thomas Harley of Syracuse, New York at the 44 second mark.

Faksa’s three other playoff game-winning goals

For Faksa this was his fourth game-winning goal in the postseason in his career. He previously scored the game-winner in his very first postseason game, a 4-0 Dallas win over the Minnesota Wild on April 14, 2016, in game one of the first round. Faksa then scored another game-winner in game one of the second round, a 2-1 Dallas win over the St. Louis Blues on April 29, 2016. Then Faksa’s third postseason game-winner was in the Edmonton bubble on August 20, 2020. Faksa scored from right winger Denis Gurianov of Togliatti, Russia and defenseman Miro Heiskanen of Espoo, Finland in a 7-3 Stars win over the Calgary Flames, in game six of the first round. With the seventh game win, they will next play the Colorado Avalanche.

 

Topics  
Dallas Stars NHL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
