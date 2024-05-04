NHL News and Rumors

Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs records first career NHL playoff shutout

Jeremy Freeborn
The Vancouver Canucks are in the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. On Saturday, Arturs Silovs of Ventspils, Latvia made 28 saves as the Canucks defeated the Nashville Predators 1-0 in game six of the Western Conference First Round Playoff Series. With the victory at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, the Canucks won the best out of seven series four games to two.

Silovs’s Game Six Performance

Silovs made six saves in the first period, 13 saves in the second period, and nine saves in the third period. 2020 Norris Trophy winner Roman Josi of Bern, Switzerland and left winger Jason Zucker of Newport Beach, California had four shots on goal each for the Predators to lead the team.

Silovs recorded his shutout in only his 12th career NHL game. He has played only nine games in the regular season and three in the playoffs.

Canucks goaltending situation

The Canucks have gone to Silovs because of injuries to Thatcher Demko of San Diego, California and Casey DeSmith of Rochester, New Hampshire. Demko, who should be considered one of the very best National Hockey League goaltenders in the game today is out with a serious knee injury, while DeSmith is out with a groin strain. Even though Demko is travelling with the Canucks, an appearance for him is highly unlikely for the remainder of the 2024 postseason.

Fourth Latvian goaltender with NHL shutout

Silovs became the fourth Latvian goaltender in NHL history to record a shutout. Arturs Irbe of Riga had 33 NHL regular season shutouts and one playoff shutout from 1992 to 2002. He had 20 shutouts with the Carolina Panthers, eight shutouts with the San Jose Sharks, three shutouts with the Dallas Stars and two shutouts with the Canucks. Irbe’s playoff shutout came in game four of the 2002 Eastern Conference Finals, a 3-0 Hurricanes win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Elvis Merzlikins of Riga has had 10 regular season shutouts with the Columbus Blue Jackets since 2019-20, and Peter Skudra of Riga had six shutouts with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Canucks from 1998 to 2003.

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Vancouver Canucks
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

