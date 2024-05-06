NHL News and Rumors

Rangers record five straight playoff wins for the third time

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NHL: New York Rangers at Edmonton Oilers

For the third time in the history of the franchise, the New York Rangers have won five straight playoff games. They accomplished the feat on Sunday in game one of the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Rangers defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3.

Rangers unbeaten in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Rangers have won all five playoff games they have played to date. New York swept the Washington Capitals in the opening round by scores of 4-1, 4-3, 3-1, and 4-2. In all, they have outscored their opposition 19-10.

When did the Rangers win five straight postseason games before?

The Rangers first won five straight playoff games in 1937. They defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs twice in the first round, the Montreal Maroons twice in the semifinals, and the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 in game one of the 1937 Stanley Cup Finals. They would eventually lose the Stanley Cup Finals to the Red Wings in five games. At the time, the Stanley Cup Finals were a best of five.

The Rangers next won seven straight playoff games in 1994. This was the last year they won the Stanley Cup. New York won their first seven Stanley Cup playoff games three decades ago. They swept the New York Islanders in four games in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals by scores of 6-0 twice, 5-1, and 5-2. The Rangers then beat the Washington Capitals in the first three games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals by scores of 6-3, 5-2 and 3-0.

Inside Look of Game 1

The Rangers were led in Game 1 by Mika Zibanejad of Huddinge, Sweden, who had two goals and one assist for three points. Americans Vincent Trocheck of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Chris Kreider of Boxford, Massachusetts each had multi-point games as Trocheck had one goal and one assist for two points, and Kreider had two assists. The other Rangers goal scorer was Artemi Panarin of Korkino, Russia.

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors NY Rangers
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Rangers at Edmonton Oilers

Rangers record five straight playoff wins for the third time

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak scores first NHL Stanley Cup playoff overtime winner
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  18h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_21498596_168396541_lowres-2
Canucks goalie Arturs Silovs records first career NHL playoff shutout
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 4 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_23174281_168396541_lowres-2
Maple Leafs goalie Joseph Woll makes NHL postseason history
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 3 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL All-Star Skills Challenge Odds
Oilers eliminate Kings in 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 2 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Calgary Flames
Avalanche reach second round of the 2024 NHL Playoffs
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 1 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22364950_168396541_lowres-2
Hurricanes score two fastest goals in playoff franchise history
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  May 1 2024
More News
Arrow to top