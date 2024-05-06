Rangers record five straight playoff wins for the third time

For the third time in the history of the franchise, the New York Rangers have won five straight playoff games. They accomplished the feat on Sunday in game one of the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Rangers defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3.

Rangers unbeaten in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs

The Rangers have won all five playoff games they have played to date. New York swept the Washington Capitals in the opening round by scores of 4-1, 4-3, 3-1, and 4-2. In all, they have outscored their opposition 19-10.

When did the Rangers win five straight postseason games before?

The Rangers first won five straight playoff games in 1937. They defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs twice in the first round, the Montreal Maroons twice in the semifinals, and the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 in game one of the 1937 Stanley Cup Finals. They would eventually lose the Stanley Cup Finals to the Red Wings in five games. At the time, the Stanley Cup Finals were a best of five.

The Rangers next won seven straight playoff games in 1994. This was the last year they won the Stanley Cup. New York won their first seven Stanley Cup playoff games three decades ago. They swept the New York Islanders in four games in the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals by scores of 6-0 twice, 5-1, and 5-2. The Rangers then beat the Washington Capitals in the first three games in the Eastern Conference Semifinals by scores of 6-3, 5-2 and 3-0.

Inside Look of Game 1

The Rangers were led in Game 1 by Mika Zibanejad of Huddinge, Sweden, who had two goals and one assist for three points. Americans Vincent Trocheck of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Chris Kreider of Boxford, Massachusetts each had multi-point games as Trocheck had one goal and one assist for two points, and Kreider had two assists. The other Rangers goal scorer was Artemi Panarin of Korkino, Russia.