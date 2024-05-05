The Boston Bruins reached the second round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs on Saturday. In the seventh game of the Eastern Conference first round playoff series, the Bruins defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 at the Toronto Dominion Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. With the win, the Bruins will now play the Florida Panthers in the second round.

The game-winning goal was scored by Bruins right winger David Pastrnak of Havirov, Czech Republic. It was Pastrnak’s sixth postseason Stanley Cup Playoff game-winning goal, and his first Stanley Cup playoff overtime winner.

Inside Look at Pastrnak’s OT winner

Bruins defenseman Hampus Lindholm of Helsingborg, Sweden shot the puck from center ice. The puck went off the boards and right to Pastrnak, who found himself open in front of the net. Pastrnak made no mistake, and shot the puck past Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov. It was quite simply a lucky home ice bounce that went the Bruins way. Another Bruins defenseman, Brandon Carlo of Colorado Springs, Colorado picked up the other assist.

How did Boston get their other goal?

The Bruins’s other goal was scored by Lindholm. After the Toronto Maple Leafs opened the scoring with a goal by William Nylander of Calgary, Alberta, it did not take the Bruins long to tie the contest. Lindholm had the equalizer one minute and 21 seconds later from James Van Riemsdyk of Middletown, New Jersey and rookie forward Justin Brazeau of New Liskeard, Ontario.

Sunday Game 7

There is one more series in the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs to be completed. That will be on Sunday night when the Dallas Stars host the Vegas Golden Knights in the seventh and deciding game with the series tied at three. The winner of the Stars/Golden Knights game seven will play the Colorado Avalanche.

The second round on Sunday is starting before the first round is ending. The New York Ranges are playing the Carolina Hurricanes.