NHL News and Rumors

Andrei Vasilevskiy records 300 wins in least number of games

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NHL: Arizona Coyotes at Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilvevskiy of Tyumen, Russia made National Hockey League history on Thursday. He became the 40th goaltender in National Hockey League history to record 300 wins. However, the two-time Stanley Cup champion, two-time NHL All-Star, 2019 Vezina Trophy winner and 2021 Conn Smythe Trophy winner accomplished his 300th win at a record pace. In a 4-1 Lightning win over the Winnipeg Jets, Vasilevskiy accomplished the feat in only 490 games, the least number of games a goaltender has ever played to achieve the feat.

Who had the previous NHL record?

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jacques Plante of Shawinigan Falls, Quebec won his 300th game on Christmas Day, 1962, in a 6-0 Canadiens shutout win over the Chicago Blackhawks. It took Plante 521 games to record 300 wins.

All of Plante’s first 300 wins came with the Canadiens. Like Plante, all of Vasilevskiy’s first 300 wins have come with one team, specifically the Lightning.

Inside Look at Vasilevskiy’s record breaking win

Vasilevskiy made 23 saves on 24 shots. He made seven saves in the first period, five saves in the second period, and 11 saves in the third period. The only Jets player to score was Adam Lowry. Fascinatingly, Vasilevskiy also got on the boxscore in the Lightning win because he took a third period tripping penalty, Tampa Bay was led in scoring by center Jake Guentzel of Omaha, Nebraska, who scored twice.

Vasilevskiy’s career statistics

Vasilevskiy has an overall record of 300 wins, 148 regulation losses, and 31 losses in extra time. He has a goals against average of 2.56, save percentage of .917 and 35 shutouts. For five straight seasons, Vasilevskiy led the NHL in wins. He had 44 wins in 2017-18, 39 wins in 2018-19, 35 wins in 2019-20, 31 wins in 2020-21, and 39 wins in 2021-22.

Vailevskiy’s 2024-25 statistics

Vasilevskiy has a record of seven wins, five regulation losses, and one loss an extra time with one shutout. The shutout came in a 3-0 Lightning win over the Washington Capitals on October 26.

With the win, the Lightning improved to a record of eight wins, six losses, and one loss in extra time for 17 points. They are one point back of the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders for a playoff spot.

 

 

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Tampa Bay Lightning
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Arizona Coyotes at Tampa Bay Lightning

Andrei Vasilevskiy records 300 wins in least number of games

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  1h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_17909860_168396541_lowres-2
Jesper Bratt records second career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  3h
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_24741259_168396541_lowres-3
Matvei Michkov becomes youngest Flyers player to score in overtime
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  4h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Colorado Avalanche at Calgary Flames
Mikko Rantanen collects his ninth career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 14 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_24614090_168396541_lowres-2
Penguins trade Lars Eller to Capitals
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 13 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Islanders at Winnipeg Jets
Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck named first star of the week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 12 2024
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_24686395_168396541_lowres-2
Flames winger Anthony Mantha out for the season with ACL injury
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 12 2024
More News
Arrow to top