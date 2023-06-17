Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Andrew Abbott of Lynchburg, Virginia has only had three starts to his Major League Baseball career, but so far the starts have gone extremely well. According to ESPN on Friday, Abbott became the first pitcher since the mound was set to its current distance of 60 feet and six inches, to throw a minimum of five scoreless innings in each of his first three starts. He accomplished the feat on Friday in a 2-1 Reds win over the Houston Astros.

Upset win over Houston

The Reds got the win on Friday even though their odds of winning were only at +135, while the Astros were at -165. In the one run Cincinnati win, Abbott pitched six shutout innings and only gave up four hits and two walks compared to two strikeouts. He threw 83 pitches of which 60 were strikes.

First win of Abbott’s MLB Career

Abbott made his Major League Baseball debut on June 5. In a 2-0 Reds win over the Milwaukee Brewers, he threw six shutout innings and only gave up one hit and four walks to go along with six strikeouts. Abbott threw 105 pitches of which 64 pitches were strikes.

Second win of Abbott’s MLB Career

Abbott then threw 5 2/3 shutout innings on June 10 in an 8-4 Reds win over the St. Louis Cardinals. He gave up five hits and three walks to go along with four strikeouts. Abbott threw 105 pitches of which 60 pitches were strikes.

2023 MLB Totals

In 2023, Abbott, who was the Reds’s second round pick in the 2021 MLB Amateur Draft, has won all three of his starts, and has an earned run average of 0.00. In 17 2/3 innings, he has given up 10 hits and nine walks to go along with 12 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.08.

Second in the NL Central

There is no doubt that the Reds are overachieving in 2023. With a record of 35 wins and 35 losses, they are only half a game back of the Milwaukee Brewers for first place in the National League Central.