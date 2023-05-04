Andrew Beyer has released his picks and predictions for the 2023 Kentucky Derby. This is the 149th running of the first leg of the American Triple Crown. The 1 1/4-mile horse race has been held at Churchill Downs since its inception in 1875.

This 20-horse race will be broadcasted by NBC with coverage beginning as early as 10:30 am ET this Saturday on USA Network. Pre-race activities start at 12:30 pm ET. The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be live-streamed via NBCSports.com. Post time for the Kentucky Derby 2023 is 6:57 p.m. ET.

The Best Horse Racing Betting Sites for Kentucky Derby 2023

Andrew Beyer Kentucky Derby Picks and Predictions 2023

Although Forte (+325) is the betting favorite to win the first leg of the Triple Crown, Andy is once again riding with longshots in Derma Sotogake (+1200), Continuar (+6600), and Skinner (+2000). Forte has won six of his seven career starts and his last five, but the horse racing analyst believes this year’s Kentucky Derby will see another underdog come out on top. Rich Strike won the race last year as an 80-1 longshot.

Derma Sotogake (+1200)

“My idea was to use the two Japanese horses back and Forte in an exacta,” Andrew Beyer said. ” I think Derma Sotogake can win.” The 3-year-old colt was sired by Mind Your Biscuits out of the Neo Universe mare Amour Poesie. He was trained by Hidetaka Otonashi and has raced in and won the 2023 UA Derby (Grade 2) at Meydan in Dubai, UAE.

Derma Sotogake finished ahead of Dura Erede and Continuar, the biggest longshot this Saturday at 66-1 odds. None of the top 4 favorites are on Beyer’s list to win. These are either brilliant picks or just plain dumb. More Kentucky Derby picks and predictions are on the main page.

Continuar (+6600)

“The way Continuar has been working — I mean, I’m pretty much off him, but I had to put him in my selection just as suicide insurance,” Andrew Beyer said. If Rich Strike can win the Derby as an 80-1 longshot, Continuar has a chance to make this race interesting. The 3-year-old colt was sired by Drefong out of the King Kamehameha mare Pan De Ring.

He was also trained by Yoshito Yahagi. As stated above, Continuar placed third at the 2023 UAE Derby (Grade 2). For the worst part, he’s racing at the No. 20 post position this Saturday. Only Big Brown (2008) and Rich Strike (2022) have ever won the Kentucky Derby from this spot.

Skinner (+2000)

“Skinner looks like one of the best values in the race. I’ve liked his races in California, and I don’t think he’ll attract too much attention,” Andrew Beyer said. The 3-year-old colt was sired by Curlin out of the Malibu Moon mare Winding Way.

He was trained by John Shirreffs and was bred in Kentucky by Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC. Skinner has never won a Grade 1 race. He finished third at the 2023 Santa Anita Derby (Grade 1) and 2023 San Felipe (Grade 2). Practical Move was the winner of both races. For more Andrew Beyer Kentucky Derby picks and predictions, go to the main page.

