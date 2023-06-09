Jonathon Kinchen’s picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont Stakes have been released. Find Jonathon Kinchen’s Belmont Stakes 2023 picks and predictions for the third jewel of the Triple Crown.

A respected figure in the world of horse racing, Jonathon Kinchen is known for his uncanny ability to dissect a field and pick winners. His credentials include not only a successful career as a professional horseplayer, but also a demonstrated acumen as a racing analyst across various platforms.

Kinchen has further distinguished himself by winning the National Handicapping Championship Tour—an impressive feat that underscores his deep knowledge of the sport. As a testament to his expertise, his predictions for major races such as the Belmont Stakes are widely followed and respected.

With a track record like his, it’s no surprise that many are intrigued by his picks for the 2023 Belmont Stakes. So let’s dive into his picks for the final jewel of the Triple Crown.

Here are all of Jonathon Kinchen’s picks and predictions for the 2023 Belmont Stakes.

Tapit Trice (+350)

(+350) Forte (+220)

(+220) Hit Show (+1200)

🐎 Event: Belmont Stakes (1 1⁄2 Miles/12 Furlongs)

Belmont Stakes (1 1⁄2 Miles/12 Furlongs) 📅 Date: Saturday, June 10, 2023

Saturday, June 10, 2023 🕓 Time: 7:02 PM

7:02 PM 📺 TV: FOX

FOX 🏟 Venue: Belmont Park, Elmont, NY

Belmont Park, Elmont, NY 💲 Prize Money: 1st – $800,000 | 2nd – $280,000 | 3rd – $150,000

1st – $800,000 | 2nd – $280,000 | 3rd – $150,000 🎲 Belmont Stakes Odds: Forte +220 | Angel Of Empire +330 | Tapit Trice +350

Jonathon Kinchen Belmont Stakes 2023 Picks & Predictions

Jonathan Kinchen sat down and discussed his thoughts on the Belmont on a recent podcast.

While many experts are steering clear of some of the names at the head of the Belmont Stakes market, Kinchen is taking a little bit of a different approach. Kinchen says that if he liked a horse in the Kentucky Derby, nothing since then will have changed his opinion, and he will likely be backing that horse again.

With that being, said let’s dive right into JK’s picks for the Belmont Stakes 2023.

Tapit Trice (+350)

Kinchen believes that third-favorite Tapit Trice is the horse with the best chance to win the Belmont Stakes. After debating himself a little, JK finally came to the conclusion that Tapit Trice was his Belmont Stakes top pick.

“My official top choice is Tapit Trice,” Kinchen said. “Tapit horses love it over this distance, and I thought he ran well in the Kentucky Derby. Todd [Pletcher, Tapit Trice’s trainer] obviously knows how to win this race. I’m going with Tapit Trice.”

If Kinchen is right and Pletcher has Tapit Trice hitting its peak at the right time, Saturday could be a good day for backers and connections of the magnificent gray beast.

Forte (+220)

Forte is the favorite race and probably for good reason. It has won on six of its seven starts and was the favorite going into the Kentucky Derby before being withdrawn because of an injured hoof. Kinchen says he was concerned with how the pace would be slow in the Derby, but he thinks National Treasure will bolt out and set a fast pace here and help Forte.

If that is the case, Kinchen thinks Forte is likely the class horse in the race and will be tough to beat.

Hit Show (+1200)

JK didn’t like the fact that Hit Show drew the rail in the Derby, but he was still impressed with how it ran. A similar race in the Belmont could mean Hit Show hits the line in front according to Kinchen.

“I hated the fact he drew the rail [in the Kentucky Derby],” Kinchen said. “But at certain points in the race, I thought he looked like the winner.”

Belmont Stakes Trifecta

Kinchen has provided what he believes will be the first three horses past the post on Saturday. You can combine these in a trifecta.

A trifecta is a type of bet where a bettor must accurately predict the first, second, and third place finishers in the exact order in a specific race. It’s popular because of its high potential payouts, given the difficulty of correctly predicting the exact order of multiple finishers.

If Kinchen can land this in the Belmont Stakes, he and his followers will be laughing all the way to the bank.

