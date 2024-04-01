College Basketball News and Rumors

Who Is Andy Enfield? Meet SMU’s New Men’s Basketball Coach

Southern California Trojans head coach Andy Enfield reacts

Andy Enfield has been named the head coach of SMU’s men’s basketball team, the school announced on Monday. Who is Andy Enfield? Learn more about the new coach below.

Enfield, 54, joins the SMU Mustangs after spending the last 11 seasons as the head coach of USC’s men’s basketball team. Enfield went 220–146 (.601) with the Trojans, making five of the last eight NCAA Tournaments.

Enfield’s best year at USC was 2021, when the Trojans lost to Gonzaga in the Elite Eight.

Enfield became a viable recruiter, landing several top players who eventually went to the NBA, including Evan Mobley, the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, and Onyeka Okongwu, the No. 6 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

This past season, Enfield landed Isaiah Collier, the No. 1 recruit in the ESPN Top 100, and Bronny James, No. 20 in the ESPN Top 100 and son of LeBron James.

Before USC, Enfield shook up the college basketball world in 2013 at Florida Gulf Coast, a.k.a. “Dunk City.” As a 15-seed, FGCU became the first No. 15 seed to reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

SMU Moving To The ACC

Last month, SMU fired Rob Lanier after two seasons, going 30–35 (.462) during his tenure. SMU failed to qualify for the NCAA Tournament during Lanier’s short tenure.

SMU’s move to the ACC next season influenced the firing of Lanier as the program looked to bring in a coach with an NCAA Tournament background and recruiting expertise.

I am so excited to join the SMU family,” said Enfield in a statement. “It is an incredible time for the university as we enter the ACC. The investments SMU has made in athletics, the support and alignment from leadership – President Turner, Rick Hart, David Miller and others – as well as the passion of the SMU fan base and community made this an incredibly attractive opportunity. We will make Mustang fans and the city of Dallas proud and cannot wait to get started.”

The ACC is adding SMU, Cal, and Stanford next season, meaning the conference will have 18 basketball teams for the 2024–2025 season.

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

