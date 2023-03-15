Only one day remains before the Round of 64 kicks off in the NCAA Tournament. The brackets continue to pour in. College basketball expert Andy Katz unveiled his bracket, predictions, and March Madness picks for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
Andy Katz’s Picks
- Arizona to Final Four +450
- Purdue to Final Four +290
- Indiana to Final Four +1000
- UCLA to Final Four +300
- Purdue to win National Championship +1000
The Best March Madness Betting Sites
|1.
|
$1000 Welcome Bonus18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|2.
|
$2,500 In Free Bets18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|3.
|
$750 Welcome Bonus18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|4.
|
$1,000 Sportsbook Bonus18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|5.
|
$750 Sports Betting Offer18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|6.
|
15% Cashback for the First 7 Days18+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
|7.
|
50% Deposit Bonus Up To $50018+, T&Cs Apply. Available in ALL US STATES
|Claim Offer
Andy Katz March Madness Bracket 2023
Round of 32 ➡️ @MSU_Basketball, @IlliniMBB, @TerrapinHoops, @NUMensBball
Sweet 16 ➡️ @IowaHoops
Elite Eight ➡️ @PennStateMBB
Final Four ➡️ @IndianaMBB
National Champion ➡️ @BoilerBall@TheAndyKatz predicts where each B1G team ends its run @MarchMadnessMBB: pic.twitter.com/Ten1VvHJqD
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) March 13, 2023
Andy Katz March Madness 2023 Predictions and Picks
Andy’s Final Four includes No. 2 Arizona, No. 1 Purdue, No. 4 Indiana, and No. 2 UCLA.
Arizona To Make Final Four +450
In the South Region, Katz believes the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats to defeat No. 1 Alabama in the Elite Eight to make the Final Four. Katz says the bigs on Arizona, led by forward Azuolas Tubelis and center Oumar Ballo, will be the reason for the Wildcats’ Final Four run.
Purdue To Make Final Four +290
Katz is backing the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers to win the East Region, defeating the No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles in the Elite Eight to reach the Final Four. Purdue is led by frontrunner for National Player of the Year, center Zach Edey, who’s averaging 22.3 points and 12.8 rebounds.
Indiana To Make Final Four +1000
In the Midwest Region, Katz has the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers beating the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions to reach the Final Four. Most experts believe No. 1 Houston will come out of this region, but Katz has the Cougars losing in the Round of 32.
UCLA To Make Final Four +300
In the West Region, Katz likes Mick Cronin and the No. 2 UCLA Bruins to beat the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks to make the Final Four. This would be UCLA’s second Final Four appearance in three seasons.
Joe likes No. 3 Gonzaga to reach its third Final Four since 2017. Head coach Mark Few is still looking to capture the school’s first National Championship.
Purdue To Win National Championship +1000
In the National Championship, Katz believes Purdue will be the team to cut down the nets and win it all. This would mark Purdue’s first NCAA Championship.
College Basketball Betting Guides 2023
- College Basketball Betting Guide – Best NCAA Basketball Betting Sites Ranked & Reviewed.
- Best College Basketball Betting Picks – In-depth NCAAB Betting Picks Guide.
- The Latest NCAAB Odds – Compare the Best College Basketball Odds.
- NCAAB Moneyline Odds Explained – Learn How to Win College Basketball Moneyline Bets.
- College Basketball Futures Odds Explained – Guide on How to Win College Basketball Futures Bets.
- College Basketball Spread Odds Explained – Expert Guide on How to Win College Basketball Spread Bets.
- College Basketball Totals Odds Explained – Guide on How to Win College Basketball Totals Bets.