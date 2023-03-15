College Basketball News and Rumors

Andy Katz Reveals March Madness 2023 Bracket, Predictions, And Picks

Dan Girolamo
Andy Katz

Only one day remains before the Round of 64 kicks off in the NCAA Tournament. The brackets continue to pour in. College basketball expert Andy Katz unveiled his bracket, predictions, and March Madness picks for the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

Andy Katz’s Picks

Andy Katz March Madness Bracket 2023

Andy Katz March Madness 2023 Predictions and Picks

Andy’s Final Four includes No. 2 Arizona, No. 1 Purdue, No. 4 Indiana, and No. 2 UCLA.

Arizona To Make Final Four

In the South Region, Katz believes the No. 2 Arizona Wildcats to defeat No. 1 Alabama in the Elite Eight to make the Final Four. Katz says the bigs on Arizona, led by forward Azuolas Tubelis and center Oumar Ballo, will be the reason for the Wildcats’ Final Four run.

Purdue To Make Final Four

Purdue To Make Final Four +290

Katz is backing the No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers to win the East Region, defeating the No. 2 Marquette Golden Eagles in the Elite Eight to reach the Final Four. Purdue is led by frontrunner for National Player of the Year, center Zach Edey, who’s averaging 22.3 points and 12.8 rebounds.

Indiana To Make Final Four

Indiana To Make Final Four +1000

In the Midwest Region, Katz has the No. 4 Indiana Hoosiers beating the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions to reach the Final Four. Most experts believe No. 1 Houston will come out of this region, but Katz has the Cougars losing in the Round of 32.

UCLA To Make Final Four

UCLA To Make Final Four +300

In the West Region, Katz likes Mick Cronin and the No. 2 UCLA Bruins to beat the No. 1 Kansas Jayhawks to make the Final Four. This would be UCLA’s second Final Four appearance in three seasons.

Joe likes No. 3 Gonzaga to reach its third Final Four since 2017. Head coach Mark Few is still looking to capture the school’s first National Championship.

Purdue To Win National Championship

Purdue To Win National Championship +1000

In the National Championship, Katz believes Purdue will be the team to cut down the nets and win it all. This would mark Purdue’s first NCAA Championship.

Bet on Purdue (+1000) at BetOnline

Dan Girolamo

Based in New York, Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His work has been featured on Digital Trends, Unafraid Show, WatchMojo, Hidden Remote, and Wave Sports + Entertainment. Dan has conducted interviews with a variety of entertainers, including Brendan Fraser, Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Michael Bisping, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
