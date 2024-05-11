MLB News and Rumors

Angels put third baseman Anthony Rendon on the 60 day injury list

Jeremy Freeborn
Los Angeles Angels v New York Yankees

The Los Angeles Angels have put third baseman Anthony Rendon of Houston, Texas on the 60-day injury list with an injured hamstring. This is just the latest injury for Rendon, who has had ailments to his ankle, oblique, groin, knee, and hip.

How did Rendon suffer the hamstring injury?

It did not take Rendon long to get injured on April 20, 2024. In fact, he got hurt on the first play of the game. While batting leadoff, Rendon had a base hit to shortstop. He was able to safely get to first base, as he beat out the throw of Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz. However, in running to first base, Rendon injured his hamstring and was replaced by pinch runner Zach Neto of Miami, Florida. Unfortunately, for Rendon, he has not played since.

Respectable start to 2024

Rendon was batting .267 with zero home runs and three runs batted in at the time of the injury. During 19 games, 83 plate appearances, and 75 at bats, Rendon scored nine runs and had 20 hits, three doubles, three stolen bases, six walks, 23 total bases, and one sacrifice fly. He also had an on base percentage of .325 and a slugging percentage of .307. Rendon’s sacrifice fly came in a 5-4 Angels loss to the Boston Red Sox on April 14.

World Series Champion and All-Star

Rendon’s notable season came in 2019. That year he was a National League All-Star and World Series champion. In the regular season, Rendon led the Major Leagues with 126 runs batted in and the National League with 44 doubles. He also scored 117 runs, and had 174 hits, three triples, 34 home runs, five stolen bases, 326 total bases, nine sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .412 and a slugging percentage of .598.

In the 2019 postseason, Rendon was also a difference maker for Washington. He had 20 hits in 61 at bats for a postseason batting average of .328. Rendon scored 11 runs, and had seven doubles, three home runs, 15 runs batted in, 11 walks,  36 total bases, and three sacrifice flies.

 

Topics  
Angels MLB News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

