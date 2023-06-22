Angels

Angels third baseman Gio Urshela expected to miss rest of 2023 with a broken pelvis

Gio Urshela

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Gio Urshela of Cartagena, Colombia is expected to miss the rest of the 2023 Major League Baseball regular season because of a broken pelvis according to Darragh McDonald and Anthony Franco of mlbtraderumors.com.

Surgery not expected

It is not expected Urshela will go under the knife, but it is anticipated he will spend six weeks having rest and then six more weeks of activity before he would be back in playing shape. That is close to a three month time frame. There is the possibility that Urshela could be ready to go come playoff time if the Angels qualified for the postseason. Los Angeles is currently at 41 wins and 35 losses and are half a game back of the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros for the final wildcard spot in the American League.

When did the injury occur?

Urshela last played on June 15 in a 5-3 Angels win over the Texas Rangers in an American League West Division battle. Urshela left the game in the second inning and did not return. In his only at bat, Urshela grounded into a double play.

2023 Major League Baseball statistics

So far this season, Urshela batted .299 with two home runs and 24 runs batted in. During 62 games, 214 at bats, and 228 plate appearances, he scored 22 runs and had 64 hits, eight doubles, one triple, three stolen bases, 10 walks, 80 total bases, one hit by pitch, three sacrifice flies, an on base percentage of .329, and a slugging percentage of .374.

Very versatile

One reason why this injury is a big blow to the Angels is because of Urshela’s high degree of versatility. He has experience at first base, second base, third base and shortstop. It is at third base where Urshela has seen his most playing time in 2023. With the loss of Urshela, Anthony Rendon will see the majority of action at third base, however Rendon recently had a wrist injury himself.

 

Angels MLB News and Rumors
