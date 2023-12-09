Angels trade infielder David Fletcher to Braves

The Los Angeles Angels traded infielder David Fletcher of Orange, California to the Atlanta Braves on Friday according to the Associated Press. In addition to Fletcher, the Braves acquired catcher Max Stassi of Woodland, California. The Angels acquired first baseman Evan White of Columbus, Ohio and left-handed pitching prospect Tyler Thomas.

The Braves will be Fletcher’s second Major League Baseball team. He had spent the last six seasons with the Angels since 2018.

David Fletcher’s 2023 Statistics

Fletcher batted .247 with two home runs and 12 runs batted in. In 33 games, 97 plate appearances and 89 at bats, he scored seven runs and had 22 hits, one double, seven walks, 29 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, an on base percentage of .302, and a slugging percentage of .326.

Fletcher’s slow start and demotion

After only recording two hits in his first 16 at bats in 2023, Fletcher was sent down to Triple A where he played for the Salt Lake City Bees of the Pacific Coast League. The demotion was noteworthy because Fletcher made $6 million last season. When Fletcher did return, he he had four hits and five runs batted in during a 25-1 Angels romp over the Colorado Rockies. However, Fletcher was sent back down to the Bees for two months from July 14 to September 14.

Max Stassi’s 2023 Absence

Stassi did not play in 2023 due to a hip injury he suffered in spring training and to deal with a medical issue in his family. Stassi was with the Angels for four seasons from 2019 to 2022. Before that he was with the Houston Astros from 2013 to 2019. However, he was not on the Astros’ postseason roster when they won the 2017 World Series.

Evan White hopes to return to the Majors

White played two seasons with the Seattle Mariners in 2020 and 2021, and won the American Gold Glove at first base in 2020. He may have been strong defensively, but had a weak bat as he only batted .165 in 84 games. White was only a member of the Braves for four days.