MLB News and Rumors

Angels trade infielder David Fletcher to Braves

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Angels at Orioles 5/11/19

The Los Angeles Angels traded infielder David Fletcher of Orange, California to the Atlanta Braves on Friday according to the Associated Press. In addition to Fletcher, the Braves acquired catcher Max Stassi of Woodland, California. The Angels acquired first baseman Evan White of Columbus, Ohio and left-handed pitching prospect Tyler Thomas.

The Braves will be Fletcher’s second Major League Baseball team. He had spent the last six seasons with the Angels since 2018.

David Fletcher’s 2023 Statistics

Fletcher batted .247 with two home runs and 12 runs batted in. In 33 games, 97 plate appearances and 89 at bats, he scored seven runs and had 22 hits, one double, seven walks, 29 total bases, one sacrifice bunt, an on base percentage of .302, and a slugging percentage of .326.

Fletcher’s slow start and demotion

After only recording two hits in his first 16 at bats in 2023, Fletcher was sent down to Triple A where he played for the Salt Lake City Bees of the Pacific Coast League. The demotion was noteworthy because Fletcher made $6 million last season. When Fletcher did return, he he had four hits and five runs batted in during a 25-1 Angels romp over the Colorado Rockies. However, Fletcher was sent back down to the Bees for two months from July 14 to September 14.

Max Stassi’s 2023 Absence

Stassi did not play in 2023 due to a hip injury he suffered in spring training and to deal with a medical issue in his family. Stassi was with the Angels for four seasons from 2019 to 2022. Before that he was with the Houston Astros from 2013 to 2019. However, he was not on the Astros’ postseason roster when they won the 2017 World Series.

Evan White hopes to return to the Majors

White played two seasons with the Seattle Mariners in 2020 and 2021, and won the American Gold Glove at first base in 2020. He may have been strong defensively, but had a weak bat as he only batted .165 in 84 games. White was only a member of the Braves for four days.

Topics  
Angels Braves MLB News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To MLB News and Rumors

MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_21596512 (1)

Baltimore Orioles Sale: Angelos Family in Talks to Sell O’s Per Reports

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  22h
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_19011689_168396541_lowres-2
Reds sign third baseman Jeimer Candelario
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  23h
MLB News and Rumors
Eduardo Rodriguez
Diamondbacks sign starting pitcher Edouardo Rodriguez
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 8 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Nick Senzel
Nationals sign outfielder Nick Senzel
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 8 2023
MLB News and Rumors
USATSI_22034090 (1)
MLB Winter Meetings Day 4 Recap: Soto, Shohei, Yamamoto, and More to Close Out the 2023 MLB Winter Meetings
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Dec 7 2023
MLB News and Rumors
Craig Kimbrel
Angels and Orioles sign veteran relief pitchers
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 7 2023
MLB News and Rumors
960x0
Juan Soto Trade Done! Yankees and Padres Complete Swap for Superstar Slugger
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Dec 6 2023
More News
Arrow to top