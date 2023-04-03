Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon has been suspended by the league for five games after an altercation with a fan, following the team’s March 30 game against the Oakland Athletics.

Rendon will also be fined an undisclosed amount for his actions in Oakland.

Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon has been suspended five games and fined an undisclosed amount, MLB announced. pic.twitter.com/gUQYL1iZn2 — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) April 3, 2023

Anthony Rendon Had An Incident With A Fan On Opening Day

On Thursday night following the Angels’ 2-1 loss to Athletics, Rendon was leaving the dugout and walking into the tunnel toward the clubhouse when he stopped to confront a fan near the railing.

In the 12-second video, Rendon grabbed the fan by the shirt and pulled him in closer to his face. Rendon asked the fan if he called him a “b****.”

When the fan denied calling Rendon the obscenity, Rendon said, “Yeah you did. Yeah, mother*****r.”

Rendon let go of his shirt and swiped at his face, but the fan quickly moved out of the way at the last second.

Rendon walked away, but not before telling the fan to get his “b******s out of here.”

Unknown If Anthony Rendon Will Appeal Suspension

The suspension was administered by the MLB within the last hour, so it’s unknown at this time if Rendon will appeal.

If Rendon does appeal, the suspension will not be served until the discipline process is complete.

If Rendon does not appeal and chooses to serve the suspension immediately, it will go into effect beginning on Monday night when the Angels hit the road to take on the Seattle Mariners.

Rendon is hitless in the two games (0-6) but has one RBI.

MLB Betting Guides 2023