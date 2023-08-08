One of the biggest questions in Major League Baseball this week is whether or not the ice cold Arizona Diamondbacks are able to rebound after only three wins in their last 17 games. The bottom line is the fact it is simply not going to get any easier when it comes to their schedule. Arizona’s opponent this week is the red hot Los Angeles Dodgers, who have won six of their last seven games. Remember at the All-Star Break, the Dodgers and Diamondbacks were tied for first place in the National League West. Now the Dodgers have a nine game lead over the Diamondbacks, and Arizona has even been passed by San Francisco, as the Giants are in second place and four games back of the Dodgers.

Despite being only one game above .500 at 57 wins and 56 losses, Arizona is still in the National League wildcard hunt. They are two games back of the Cincinnati Reds for the final playoff spot in the senior circuit.

The Dodgers are currently led by first baseman Freddie Freeman of Villa Park, California and right fielder Mookie Betts of Nashville, Tennessee. Freeman is second in the Major Leagues in batting average (.340) and hits (151), and third in the National League in runs batted in (80). Betts is third in the National League with 31 home runs. The Diamondbacks are led by outfielder Corbin Carroll of Seattle, Washington, who is second in the National League with 36 stolen bases.

Other intriguing series that starts Tuesday

In the American League, the Baltimore Orioles are facing the Houston Astros. One of the questions in this series is whether or not the recent controversy of the Orioles suspension of broadcaster Kevin Brown will be a distraction for Baltimore on the field? The Orioles are at 70 wins and 42 losses, and lead the Tampa Bay Rays by three games. The Astros are in second place in the American League West at 64 wins and 49 losses. Houston is three games back of the Texas Rangers, and also holds down the second wildcard spot.

The Astros are led by starting pitcher Framber Valdez of Sabana Grande de Plaenque, Dominican Republic, who is third in the American League in earned run average (3.07). The Orioles are led by closer Felix Bautista of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, who leads the American League with 30 saves.