NHL News and Rumors

It’s Official! Arizona Coyotes Sale Approved by the NHL, Team Moving to Salt Lake City

Author image
Michael Lipinski
Twitter Facebook Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
USATSI_23052476 (1)

It’s official, the Arizona Coyotes are no more… at least for now.

As was first reported last week by hockey insider Frank Seravalli, the National Hockey League has facilitated the sale of the Coyotes franchise. The deal is certainly unique. Coyotes’ owner Alex Meruelo has agreed to sell the team directly to the NHL for $1 billion and rights to a future expansion franchise if and when the league expands. In turn, the NHL has agreed to sell the franchises’ hockey assets to Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith and Smith Entertainment Group. With full approval from the NHL Board of Governors, Smith will transfer the hockey assets to Salt Lake City.

The new Utah NHL franchise will begin playing during the 2024-25 NHL regular season.

The NHL confirmed the move on Thursday afternoon in a press release.

Meruelo’s group will retain an ownership stake in the American Hockey League’s (AHL) Tucson Roadrunners and will reportedly move the Roadrunners from the Tucson Convention Center to the Mullett Arena, the now former home of the Coyotes. Meruelo will also continue business operations and will move forward with a plan to build a sports and entertainment district in northeast Phoenix. Selling the team will allow Meruelo more time to negotiate with local and State of Arizona partners on the controversial arena proposal. 

The sale ends (for now) the Coyotes 28-year stay in the Arizona desert.

For Now … So, The ‘Yotes Could Comeback?

Yes, so to speak. The Coyotes belong to Arizona.

The sale of the Coyotes to the National Hockey League is unique in the sense that it will allow the NHL to take over the name, image, and likeness of the franchise. This will allow the NHL to “sell back” the rights to the Coyotes’ name, image, and likeness to Meruelo’s group if they’re able to secure an arena deal. The history and records will move with the players and coaches to Salt Lake City, however. 

It has become a trend over the past 15-or-so years to leave a team’s athletic identity with a city rather than with the physical team.

There was notable outrage when teams left cities and took with them the teams’ identity. For example, the NFL’s Baltimore Colts becoming the Indianapolis Colts, the Houston Oilers becoming the Tennessee Oilers before becoming the Tennessee Titans or the NHL’s Minnesota North Stars becoming the Dallas Stars. The original Cleveland Browns name staying in Cleveland when the team moved to Baltimore is often cited as the start of this trend. An NHL example would be the Winnipeg Jets name, image, and likeness returning to Canada in 2011 when the Atlanta Thrashers relocated. 

Believe it or not, the Coyotes have a very loyal fan base in Arizona and have built a tremendous hockey community in the desert. This deal will ensure the “Coyotes brand” will stay with the people of Arizona if and when another franchise comes to the Arizona desert.

If the Name Stays in Arizona, What Does Smith’s Group Receive?

According to the NHL’s release, Smith Entertainment Group will receive the following from the now former Arizona Coyotes ownership group:

  • Full reserve list
  • Full hockey roster
  • Hockey operations department

The yet-to-be named Utah franchise will play their games at Delta Center, home of the NBA’s Jazz, for the foreseeable future. Salt Lake City and the State of Utah are in the final phases of approving funding for a new downtown arena that would become the home of the Utah NHL franchise and host ice hockey in the 2028 Olympic Winter Games.

Topics  
Arizona Coyotes NHL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Instagram

Michael Lipinski

Current: MLB Coverage for TheSportsDaily.com, Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly: the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens! Opinions are mine; I might engage on Twitter!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Michael Lipinski

Twitter Facebook Instagram
Current: MLB Coverage for TheSportsDaily.com, Philadelphia Phillies editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Plus, Philadelphia Eagles and sports betting content contributor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Formerly: the long-gone Section 247 Sports blog and MyMMANews.com. I'm a proud graduate of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, a BIG TEN school. It's called pork roll you heathens! Opinions are mine; I might engage on Twitter!
View All Posts By Michael Lipinski

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
Salt Lake City

What Will the Utah NHL Franchise Team Name Be?

Author image Michael Lipinski  •  1 min
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_22798003_168396541_lowres-2
Washington Capitals become 16th team to qualify for the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 17 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Islanders at Winnipeg Jets
New York Islanders playoff bound after win over Devils
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 16 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Don Granato
Sabres fire NHL head coach Don Granato
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 16 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL All-Star Weekend Schedule
Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews named NHL First Star of the Week
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 16 2024
NHL News and Rumors
Salt Lake City
The Latest on the Arizona Coyotes Relocation to Salt Lake City, Utah
Author image Michael Lipinski  •  Apr 15 2024
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights
New York Rangers set franchise record for most wins in a regular season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Apr 14 2024
More News
Arrow to top