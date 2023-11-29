UFC News and Rumors

Arman Tsarukyan Net Worth, Career Earnings, UFC Record, Next Fight, Age, Height, & Wife

arman tsarukyan

The UFC heads to Austin, Texas for a live fight night event at the Moody Center for an exciting night of fights. We have two of the best lightweight contenders (4) Beneil Dariush taking on (8) Arman Tsarukyan.  Dariush is coming off a devastating loss against Charles Oliveira who knocked him out in the first round. He is desperately looking for a win against surging contender Tsarukyan so that he can stay in title contention. Meanwhile, Tsarukyan is riding high coming off back-to-back wins and wins in seven of his last eight fights. He is looking for the biggest win of his career when he takes on Beneil Dariush in hopes of getting a potential title shot and rematch with Islam Makhachev with a win.

In Tsarukyan’s last fight, he dominated short-notice opponent Joaquim Silva who he finished via TKO in round three. He walked away with an estimated base salary of $90,000, with a win bonus and promotional bonus he walked away with an estimated $166,000.

Arman Tsarukyan’s Net Worth

Arman Tsarukyan hasn’t been in the UFC for a long time but he has made an estimated $500k during his UFC career and has an estimated net worth of about $1 Million.

Arman Tsarukyan has been a professional mixed martial arts fighter since 2015 and cut his cloth on the Russian regional scene before making his UFC debut in 2019.

Arman Tsarukyan’s UFC Record

Arman Tsarukyan holds a professional mixed martial arts record of 20-3 which includes 8 wins by knockout and 5 wins by submission. He will look to improve his 7-2 UFC record this weekend with a win at UFC Austin.

Arman Tsarukyan’s Next Fight

Arman Tsarukyan will fight top-5 ranked lightweight contender Beneil Dariush in a 5-round main event this Saturday at UFC Austin. This fight will be held at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas

The oddsmakers at BetOnline list Arman Tsarukyan (-275) making him the slight favorite in this matchup.

Arman Tsarukyan’s, Height, Weight, Wife

Arman Tsarukyan fights out of Krasnodar, Russia but is originally from Armenia.

Arman Tsarukyan is married to his wife Milena Tsarukyan

  • Age: 27
  • Born: Armenia
  • Height: 5’7″
  • Weight: 155 pounds
  • Reach: 72.5.″
  • Coach/Trainer: Sergey Torosyan
