For the first time, there has been a world record in an athletics final at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. That is what Swedish pole vaulter Armand Duplantis accomplished on Monday. In the men’s pole vault, Duplantis was the star of Stade de France, as he became the first pole vaulter ever to clear 6.25 metres. It should be noted that there was a world record in the 4×400 metre relay by the United States on Friday, but that came in the first round heat.

Details from Men’s Pole Vault

Duplantis cleared 6.25 metres with his third and final attempt. With his first attempt, it looked like Duplantis had cleared the bar, but seemed to graze the bar with his hand, gently knocking it over in the process. In Duplantis’s Olympic competition, the only bars that went down were the two initial failed attempts at 6.25 metres. Duplantis cleared 5.7 metres, 5.85 metres, 5.95 metres, six metres, and 6.1 metres with his first attempt.

American pole vault veteran Sam Kendricks of Oceanside, California won the silver medal with a jump of 5.95 metres. Emmanouil Karalis of Greece won the bronze medal with a jump of 5.9 metres.

World Record Progression

Duplatis now has the top eight pole vaults in athletics’s history. He first cleared 6.17 metres in Torun, Poland on February 8, 2020. That was followed by 6.18 metres at the Glasgow Indoor Grand Prix on February 15, 2020, 6.19 metres at the Belgrade Indoor Meeting on March 7, 2022, 6.2 metres at the World Indoor Athletics Championship in Belgrade, Serbia on March 2022, 6.21 metres at the 2022 IAAF World Championship in Eugene on July 24, 2022, 6.22 metres at the All Star Perche in Clermont-Ferrand, France on February 25, 2023, and 6.24 metres at the Diamond League event in Xiamen, China on April 20, 2024.

Sweden’s Medals at 2024 Olympics

Sweden has now won eight medals at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris (three gold medals, three silver medals and two bronze medals). Sweden’s other two gold medals came in women’s swimming, as Sarah Sjostrom of Salem won gold in the women’s 50 metre and 100 metre freestyle events.