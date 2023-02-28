Golf News and Rumors

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 Purse Up 67%, Winner's Payout Is $3.6M

Gia Nguyen
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 Purse Up 67%, Payout Is $3.6M

The PGA Tour heads to Orlando, Florida for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday.

Since it is an elevated event, the best golfers in the world will be competing for a share of a $20 million purse. The designation also means that the payout has seen a sizeable increase compared to last year.

The 2023 Arnold Invitational purse has increased 67% in 2023 and the winner is set to take home $3.6 million and a red cardigan with a win at Bay Hill Club and Lodge this weekend.

Scroll down below for a complete Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 purse payout.

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The Arnold Palmer is one of only five tournaments given the “invitational” status on the PGA Tour. As a result, the field is reduced to only 120 players, which only allows eligible players to participate every year.

Previously known as the Florida Citrus Open Invitational, the tournament was founded in 1966. In memory of Arnold Palmer, the winner of the tournament receives a red cardigan, a tradition created shortly after his death.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational Purse is valued at $20 million with the first prize winner taking home $3.6 million, a proportionate 67 percent increase from last year when the winner’s share was $2.16 million.

The top-65 players make the cut, meaning anyone playing on Saturday is guaranteed at least $43,000. Just over half of the field will be taking home a part of the purse at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the Arnold Palmer Invitational purse payout.

Position Prize Money
1st $3,600,000
2nd $2,180,000
3rd $1,380,000
4th $980,000
5th $820,000
6th $725,000
7th $675,000
8th $625,000
9th $585,000
10th $545,000
11th $505,000
12th $465,000
13th $425,000
14th $385,000
15th $365,000
16th $345,000
17th $325,000
18th $305,000
19th $285,000
20th $265,000
21st $245,000
22nd $225,000
23rd $209,000
24th $193,000
25th $177,000
26th $161,000
27th $155,000
28th $149,000
29th $143,000
30th $137,000
31st $131,000
32nd $125,000
33rd $119,000
34th $114,000
35th $109,000
36th $104,000
37th $99,000
38th $95,000
39th $91,000
40th $87,000
41st $83,000
42nd $79,000
43rd $75,000
44th $71,000
45th $67,000
46th $63,000
47th $59,000
48th $55,800
49th $53,000
50th $51,400
51st $50,200
52nd $49,000
53rd 448,200
54th $47,400
55th $47,000
56th $46,600
57th $46,200
58th $45,800
59th $45,400
60th $45,000
61st $44,600
62nd $44,000
63rd $43,800
64th $43,400
65th $43,000

2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational Purse Increases 67 Percent Compared to 2022

The Arnold Palmer Invitational was renamed from Bay Hill Invitational in 2007. To be invited, players must fit certain criteria.

In 2023, it has been selected as a designated elevated event, meaning the purse is set at $20 million. Thanks to this designation, the Arnold Palmer Invitational purse value has gone up 67 percent in 2023 from $12 million to $20 million.

The PGA Tour standard is 18 percent for the winner’s share, meaning first place takes home a cool $3.60 million this weekend at Bay Hill Club.

Since being renamed the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2007, the purse has been steadily increasing.

In 2007, the purse was valued at $5.5 million dollars. Since then it’s increased by 263 percent and it’s gone up 115 percent since 2021.

Check out the table below to view the Arnold Palmer Invitational purses since 2007.

Year Winner Purse

($)

 Winner’s

share ($)
2023 TBD 20,000,000 3,600,000
2022 Scottie Scheffler 12,000,000 2,160,000
2021 Bryson DeChambeau 9,300,000 1,674,000
2020 Tyrrell Hatton 9,300,000 1,674,000
2019 Francesco Molinari 9,100,000 1,638,000
2018 Rory McIlroy 8,900,000 1,602,000
2017 Marc Leishman 8,700,000 1,566,000
2016 Jason Day 6,300,000 1,134,000
2015 Matt Every (2) 6,300,000 1,134,000
2014 Matt Every 6,200,000 1,116,000
2013 Tiger Woods (8) 6,200,000 1,116,000
2012 Tiger Woods (7) 6,000,000 1,080,000
2011 Martin Laird 6,000,000 1,080,000
2010 Ernie Els (2) 6,000,000 1,080,000
2009 Tiger Woods (6) 6,000,000 1,080,000
2008 Tiger Woods (5) 5,800,000 1,044,000
2007 Vijay Singh 5,500,000 990,000
Golf News and Rumors
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
