Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 Purse Up 67%, Payout Is $3.6M

The PGA Tour heads to Orlando, Florida for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday.

Since it is an elevated event, the best golfers in the world will be competing for a share of a $20 million purse. The designation also means that the payout has seen a sizeable increase compared to last year.

The 2023 Arnold Invitational purse has increased 67% in 2023 and the winner is set to take home $3.6 million and a red cardigan with a win at Bay Hill Club and Lodge this weekend.

Scroll down below for a complete Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 purse payout.

Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

The Arnold Palmer is one of only five tournaments given the “invitational” status on the PGA Tour. As a result, the field is reduced to only 120 players, which only allows eligible players to participate every year.

Previously known as the Florida Citrus Open Invitational, the tournament was founded in 1966. In memory of Arnold Palmer, the winner of the tournament receives a red cardigan, a tradition created shortly after his death.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational Purse is valued at $20 million with the first prize winner taking home $3.6 million, a proportionate 67 percent increase from last year when the winner’s share was $2.16 million.

The top-65 players make the cut, meaning anyone playing on Saturday is guaranteed at least $43,000. Just over half of the field will be taking home a part of the purse at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Check out the table below for a complete breakdown of the Arnold Palmer Invitational purse payout.

Position Prize Money 1st $3,600,000 2nd $2,180,000 3rd $1,380,000 4th $980,000 5th $820,000 6th $725,000 7th $675,000 8th $625,000 9th $585,000 10th $545,000 11th $505,000 12th $465,000 13th $425,000 14th $385,000 15th $365,000 16th $345,000 17th $325,000 18th $305,000 19th $285,000 20th $265,000 21st $245,000 22nd $225,000 23rd $209,000 24th $193,000 25th $177,000 26th $161,000 27th $155,000 28th $149,000 29th $143,000 30th $137,000 31st $131,000 32nd $125,000 33rd $119,000 34th $114,000 35th $109,000 36th $104,000 37th $99,000 38th $95,000 39th $91,000 40th $87,000 41st $83,000 42nd $79,000 43rd $75,000 44th $71,000 45th $67,000 46th $63,000 47th $59,000 48th $55,800 49th $53,000 50th $51,400 51st $50,200 52nd $49,000 53rd 448,200 54th $47,400 55th $47,000 56th $46,600 57th $46,200 58th $45,800 59th $45,400 60th $45,000 61st $44,600 62nd $44,000 63rd $43,800 64th $43,400 65th $43,000

2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational Purse Increases 67 Percent Compared to 2022

The Arnold Palmer Invitational was renamed from Bay Hill Invitational in 2007. To be invited, players must fit certain criteria.

In 2023, it has been selected as a designated elevated event, meaning the purse is set at $20 million. Thanks to this designation, the Arnold Palmer Invitational purse value has gone up 67 percent in 2023 from $12 million to $20 million.

The PGA Tour standard is 18 percent for the winner’s share, meaning first place takes home a cool $3.60 million this weekend at Bay Hill Club.

Since being renamed the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2007, the purse has been steadily increasing.

In 2007, the purse was valued at $5.5 million dollars. Since then it’s increased by 263 percent and it’s gone up 115 percent since 2021.

Check out the table below to view the Arnold Palmer Invitational purses since 2007.