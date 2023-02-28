Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023 Purse Up 67%, Payout Is $3.6M

The PGA Tour heads to Orlando, Florida for the 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational on Thursday.
Since it is an elevated event, the best golfers in the world will be competing for a share of a $20 million purse. The designation also means that the payout has seen a sizeable increase compared to last year.
The 2023 Arnold Invitational purse has increased 67% in 2023 and the winner is set to take home $3.6 million and a red cardigan with a win at Bay Hill Club and Lodge this weekend.
Arnold Palmer Invitational 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout
The Arnold Palmer is one of only five tournaments given the “invitational” status on the PGA Tour. As a result, the field is reduced to only 120 players, which only allows eligible players to participate every year.
Previously known as the Florida Citrus Open Invitational, the tournament was founded in 1966. In memory of Arnold Palmer, the winner of the tournament receives a red cardigan, a tradition created shortly after his death.
The Arnold Palmer Invitational Purse is valued at $20 million with the first prize winner taking home $3.6 million, a proportionate 67 percent increase from last year when the winner’s share was $2.16 million.
The top-65 players make the cut, meaning anyone playing on Saturday is guaranteed at least $43,000. Just over half of the field will be taking home a part of the purse at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$3,600,000
|2nd
|$2,180,000
|3rd
|$1,380,000
|4th
|$980,000
|5th
|$820,000
|6th
|$725,000
|7th
|$675,000
|8th
|$625,000
|9th
|$585,000
|10th
|$545,000
|11th
|$505,000
|12th
|$465,000
|13th
|$425,000
|14th
|$385,000
|15th
|$365,000
|16th
|$345,000
|17th
|$325,000
|18th
|$305,000
|19th
|$285,000
|20th
|$265,000
|21st
|$245,000
|22nd
|$225,000
|23rd
|$209,000
|24th
|$193,000
|25th
|$177,000
|26th
|$161,000
|27th
|$155,000
|28th
|$149,000
|29th
|$143,000
|30th
|$137,000
|31st
|$131,000
|32nd
|$125,000
|33rd
|$119,000
|34th
|$114,000
|35th
|$109,000
|36th
|$104,000
|37th
|$99,000
|38th
|$95,000
|39th
|$91,000
|40th
|$87,000
|41st
|$83,000
|42nd
|$79,000
|43rd
|$75,000
|44th
|$71,000
|45th
|$67,000
|46th
|$63,000
|47th
|$59,000
|48th
|$55,800
|49th
|$53,000
|50th
|$51,400
|51st
|$50,200
|52nd
|$49,000
|53rd
|448,200
|54th
|$47,400
|55th
|$47,000
|56th
|$46,600
|57th
|$46,200
|58th
|$45,800
|59th
|$45,400
|60th
|$45,000
|61st
|$44,600
|62nd
|$44,000
|63rd
|$43,800
|64th
|$43,400
|65th
|$43,000
The Arnold Palmer Invitational was renamed from Bay Hill Invitational in 2007. To be invited, players must fit certain criteria.
In 2023, it has been selected as a designated elevated event, meaning the purse is set at $20 million. Thanks to this designation, the Arnold Palmer Invitational purse value has gone up 67 percent in 2023 from $12 million to $20 million.
The PGA Tour standard is 18 percent for the winner’s share, meaning first place takes home a cool $3.60 million this weekend at Bay Hill Club.
Since being renamed the Arnold Palmer Invitational in 2007, the purse has been steadily increasing.
In 2007, the purse was valued at $5.5 million dollars. Since then it’s increased by 263 percent and it’s gone up 115 percent since 2021.
Check out the table below to view the Arnold Palmer Invitational purses since 2007.
|Year
|Winner
|Purse
($)
|Winner’s
share ($)
|2023
|TBD
|20,000,000
|3,600,000
|2022
|Scottie Scheffler
|12,000,000
|2,160,000
|2021
|Bryson DeChambeau
|9,300,000
|1,674,000
|2020
|Tyrrell Hatton
|9,300,000
|1,674,000
|2019
|Francesco Molinari
|9,100,000
|1,638,000
|2018
|Rory McIlroy
|8,900,000
|1,602,000
|2017
|Marc Leishman
|8,700,000
|1,566,000
|2016
|Jason Day
|6,300,000
|1,134,000
|2015
|Matt Every (2)
|6,300,000
|1,134,000
|2014
|Matt Every
|6,200,000
|1,116,000
|2013
|Tiger Woods (8)
|6,200,000
|1,116,000
|2012
|Tiger Woods (7)
|6,000,000
|1,080,000
|2011
|Martin Laird
|6,000,000
|1,080,000
|2010
|Ernie Els (2)
|6,000,000
|1,080,000
|2009
|Tiger Woods (6)
|6,000,000
|1,080,000
|2008
|Tiger Woods (5)
|5,800,000
|1,044,000
|2007
|Vijay Singh
|5,500,000
|990,000