Aroldis Chapman expected to be middle reliever for Rangers

On Friday of last week the Texas Rangers attempted to add a veteran presence to their bullpen when they announced the acquisition of closer Aroldis Chapman of Holguin, Cuba from the Kansas City Royals for left-handed relief pitcher Cole Ragans of Crawfordville, Florida and minor league outfielder Roni Carbera.

For most of Chapman’s career, he has been a closer. His 317 career saves are 24th on the all-time Major League Baseball list and third among active closers, as he only trails Kenley Jansen (409 saves) and Craig Kimbrel (407 saves). However in recent years, Chapman has settled into more of a middle relief role more. It is no longer Chapman’s responsibility to finish games, but to help his team minimize the damage after the starting pitcher leaves the contest.

Last season, Chapman lost the closer role with the New York Yankees to Clay Holmes of Dothan, Alabama. He had two significant injuries. First was tendinitis in his Achilles in May, and then had an infection in his leg from a tattoo in August. Still, Chapman had a hot start to 2022, as he did not give up a run in his first 12 appearances.

2023 MLB statistics with the Royals

Chapman signed a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs on January 27. In 31 games with the Royals, he had a record of four wins and two losses with an earned run average of 2.45. In 29 1/3 innings pitched, Chapman gave up 17 hits, eight earned runs, and 20 walks, to go along with 56 strikeouts, two saves, eight holds, and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.23. Chapman’s saves came in a 6-5 Royals win over the San Francisco Giants on April 8 and in a 4-1 Royals win over the Detroit Tigers on May 23.

First two appearances with the Rangers

Since being acquired by Texas, Chapman has pitched two scoreless innings in relief for the Rangers. He has given up one hit to go along with three strikeouts. Will Smith of Newnan, Georgia appears to remain the closer as he has 15 saves so far. Do not be surprised if Chapman settles in to a regular setup eighth inning role in the not too distant future if he continues to pitch effectively. The Rangers lead the American League West at 51 wins and 36 losses. They lead the Houston Astros by two games.