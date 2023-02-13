NHL News and Rumors

Artemi Panarın and Adrian Kempe each score four goals on same night

Jeremy Freeborn
NHL: New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights

It was a magical Saturday night for New York Rangers Artemi Panarin of Korkino, Russia and Los Angeles Kings left winger Adrian Kempe of Kramfors, Sweden. For the first time in National Hockey League history, two players had a four-goal game with a natural hat trick, on the same night according to bardown. Panarin had four goals and one assist for five points in a 6-2 Rangers win over the Carolina Hurricanes. Kempe had four goals in a 6-0 Kings win over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Artemi Panarin

Down 2-1 in the second period, Panarin scored three straight goals and put the Rangers up 4-2. He scored his first goal from Vincent Trocheck and Jimmy Vessey, his second goal from Trocheck and Braden Schneider, and third goal from K’Andre Miller. Panarin’s second goal of the game turned out to be the game-winner. Panarin then closed out the scoring from Jimmy Vesey with one minute and four seconds left in the game.

Adrian Kempe

In a stupendous night for the Kings, Kempe scored the final four goals of the game, on the same night that Pheonix Copley made 25 saves for the shutout. Kempe scored his first three goals in the second period and then the only goal in the third period. Anze Kopitar picked up an assist on all three second period goals, while Drew Doughty had two assists on Kempe goals. Three other Kings who set up Kempe were Quinton Byfield, Michael Anderson and Kevin Fiala.

Kempe and Panarin join Tage Thompson

There have been 57 hat tricks in the National Hockey League this season according to hockey-reference.com. However, only three players have scored more than three goals in a game. Joining Kempe and Panarin, is Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson of Phoenix, Arizona, who had a five-goal game in a 9-4 Buffalo win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on December 7. Like Panarin and Kempe, Thompson had a natural hat trick.

 

L.A. Kings NHL News and Rumors NY Rangers
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
