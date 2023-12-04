Artemi Panarin records fifth career NHL hat trick

Artemi Panarin of Korkino, Russia recorded his fifth career National Hockey League hat trick on Sunday. He accomplished the feat in a 6-5 New York Rangers win over the San Jose Sharks at Madison Square Garden in New York.

How did Panarin score his goals?

Panarin tied the game at one at 8:44 of the first period on the power-play from Mika Zibanejad of Huddinge, Sweden and Adam Fox of Jericho, New York. He then tied the game at two at 12:55 of the first period from Vincent Trocheck of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Alexis Lafreniere of St-Eustache, Quebec. Panarin’s hat trick then came at 4:41 of the third period. He scored from Jonny Brodzinski of Ham Lake, Minnesota and Trocheck to put the Rangers up 5-3.

Four-point Game

Panarin added an assist as he picked up a helper on the game-winning goal by K’Andre Miller of St. Paul, Minnesota. He was one of five Rangers with a multi-point game. Zibanejad had one goal and one assist for two points. Jacob Trouba of Rochester, Minnesota, Brodzinski and Trocheck all had two assists.

Panrin’s 2023-24 NHL Statistics

Panarin has 15 goals and 20 assists for 35 points in 23 games. He is a +3 with six penalty minutes, 14 power-play points, one game-winning goal, a NHL leading 12 even strength goals, 89 shots on goal, three blocked shots, one hit, nine takeaways and 15 giveaways. The hit came in a 3-2 Rangers win over the Winnipeg Jets on October 30. The game-winning goal came on November 7 in a 5-3 Rangers win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Panarin scored from Lafreniere at 11:21 of the second period to put the Rangers up 4-0 at the time.

Panarin’s Four Prior Hat Tricks

Panarin first scored thrice in one game on February 17, 2016 for the Chicago Blackhawks in a 5-3 win over the Rangers. That was followed by three goal games on March 20, 2018 for the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 5-3 win over the Rangers, and on December 12, 2019 for the Rangers in a 6-3 win over the Sharks. Then on February 11, 2023, Panarin had four goals for the Rangers in a 6-2 Rangers win over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Leading the NHL in points

With 37 points, the Rangers have the most points in the National Hockey League. They are tied with the Boston Bruins.