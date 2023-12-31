NHL News and Rumors

Artemi Panarin records his sixth career NHL hat trick

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
NHL: New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights

New York Rangers left winger Artemi Panarin of Korkino, Russia recorded his sixth career National Hockey League hat trick on Saturday. He accomplished the feat in a 5-1 Rangers win over the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

How and When did Panarin score his three goals?

Panarin opened the scoring at 1:51 of the first period from Vincent Trocheck of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Alexis Lafreniere of St-Eustache, Quebec. Then with the Rangers leading 3-1, Panarin scored the last two goals to close out the scoring. He put the Rangers up 4-1 from Trocheck at 11:16 of the final period, and then closed out the scoring on the power play from Adam Fox of Jericho, New York and Mika Zibanejad of Huddinge, Sweden with four minutes and 34 seconds left in the game.

Artemi Panarin’s 2023-24 NHL season

Panarin has 23 goals and 27 assists for 50 points in 35 games. He is a +12 with 23 power-play points, two game-winning goals, 145 shots on goal, one faceoff win, five blocked shots, two hits, 12 takeaways and 31 giveaways.

Panarin’s game-winning goals came in a 5-3 Rangers win over the Detroit Red Wings on November 7, and in a 5-1 Rangers win over the Washington Capitals on December 27. Panarin’s hits came on Saturday in the win over the Lightning, and on October 30, in a 3-2 Rangers win over the Winnipeg Jets. Panarin’s faceoff win came on December 15 in a 5-1 Rangers win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Panarin’s Five Prior NHL Hat Tricks

The five NHL games where Panarin scored thrice in a single contest came on February 17, 2016 for the Chicago Blackhawks in a 5-3 win over the Rangers, on March 20, 2018 for the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 5-3 win over the Rangers, on December 12, 2019 in a 6-3 Rangers win over the San Jose Sharks, on February 11, 2023, in a 6-2 Rangers win over the Carolina Hurricanes, and on December 3, 2023, in a 6-5 Rangers win over the Sharks. In the Rangers win over the Hurricanes, Panarin scored four times.

Most Points in the NHL

The Rangers currently have the most points in the NHL with 51. They have a record of 25 wins, nine losses, and a loss in extra time.

NHL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
