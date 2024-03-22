NHL News and Rumors

Artemi Panarın records seventh career NHL hat trick

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
NHL: New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights

Artemi Panarin of Korkino, Russia recorded his seventh career National Hockey League hat trick on Thursday. He accomplished the feat in a 5-3 New York Rangers win over the Boston Bruins at the Toronto Dominion Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Panarin is only the second NHL player this season to record a hat trick against the Bruins. The other is right winger Kyle Palmieri of Smithtown, New York who accomplished the feat in a 5-1 New York Islanders win over the Bruins on March 2.

How and when did Panarin score thrice?

Panarin’s first goal of the game tied the game at one at 7:58 of the second period with an even strength marker from defenseman Braden Schneider of Prince Albert, Saskatchewan and the 2020 first overall pick Alexis Lafreniere of St-Eustache, Quebec. Panarin then scored an even strength unassisted goal with 35 seconds left in the second period to put the Rangers up 2-1, and then closed out the scoring with an empty net goal from defenseman Adam Fox of Jericho. New York with 52 seconds left in the third period.

Panarin in 2023-24

In 70 games this season, Panarin has 41 goals and 56 assists for 97 points. He is a +14 with 22 penalty minutes, 36 power-play points, four game-winning goals, one shorthanded point, 249 shots on goal, one faceoff win, 14 blocked shots, 16 hits, 30 takeaways and 59 giveaways. Panarin’s shorthanded point, his first and only in his NHL career which has spanned 60 NHL regular season games, was an assist on a goal by Mika Zibanejad of Huddinge, Sweden on February 15, in a 7-4 Rangers win over the Montreal Canadiens at Madison Square Garden.

Panarin’s Six Prior NHL hat tricks

Panarin’s first NHL hat trick was with the Chicago Blackhawks in a 5-3 win over the Rangers on February 17, 2016. Panarin’s second NHL hat trick was with the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 5-3 win over the Rangers on March 20, 2018. Panarin’s other four hat tricks prior to Thursday were with the Rangers. They came in a 6-3 Rangers win over the San Jose Sharks on December 12, 2019, in a 6-2 Rangers win over the Carolina Hurricanes on February 11, 2023 in a game that saw Panarin score four goals, in a 6-5 Rangers win over the Sharks on December 3, 2023, and in a 5-1 Rangers win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on December 30, 2023.

Rangers lead the Metropolitan

The Rangers lead the Metropolitan Division with 96 points. They have a record of 46 wins, 20 regulation losses and four losses in extra time. The Rangers have two more points than the second place Carolina Hurricanes.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
