Artturi Lehkonen records first career NHL hat trick

Jeremy Freeborn
The Colorado Avalanche are sizzling at the moment. They are winners of four straight games where they have beaten Western Conference opponents on each occasion. On Friday, the Avalanche beat the Utah Hockey Club 4-1 as left winger Artturi Lehkonen of Piikkio, Finland recorded his first career National Hockey League hat trick.

Inside look at the hat trick

Lehkonen opened the scoring at 11:52 of the first period from center Nathan MacKinnon of Halifax, Nova Scotia and defenseman Sam Malinski of Lakeville, Minnesota. Lehkonen then scored the game-winning goal to break a 1-1 deadlock and put the Avalanche up 2-1. Valeri Nichushkin of Chelyabinsk, Russia and MacKinnon had the assists with five minutes and 16 seconds left in the third period. Lehkonen’s third goal closed out the scoring with 26 seconds left into an empty net. It was one of two empty net goals scored by the Avalanche as right winger Mikko Rantanen of Nousiainen, Finland scored from MacKinnon with one minute and 50 seconds left in the third period to put the Avalanche up 3-1.

Lehkonen’s 2024-25 NHL season

Lehkonen has 13 goals and six assists for 19 points in 25 games. He is a +11 with six penalty minutes, two power-play points, three game-winning goals, 55 shots on goal, four faceoff wins, 18 blocked shots, 12 hits, five giveaways, and 18 giveaways.

On Avalanche number one line

Lehkonen has emerged as a first line player with the Avalanche. He is joined by MacKinnon and Nichushkin. MacKinnon also had three points on Friday as he had three assists. So far this season, he leads the NHL with 46 assists and 60 points. Nichushkin has 11 goals and six assists for 17 points in 20 games. He did not start the season for Colorado because of a suspension.

Third in the Central

The Avalanche have a record off 22 wins and 15 losses for 44 points. That is the third most points in the Central Division.

Colorado Avalanche NHL News and Rumors
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
