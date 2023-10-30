Tennis News and Rumors

Aryna Sabalenka Speaks Out About The Poor Planning Of WTA Finals Event

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Sports Editor
3 min read
New WTA World No. 1- Aryna Sabalenka Is Now The Best Women’s Tennis Player In The World

The 2023 WTA Finals have officially begun in Cancun, Mexico.

This event is considered one of the premier tennis events of the year, only the Grand Slam tournaments are more important.

Yet, the WTA delayed the selection of the location, to the point that the stadium was still being constructed in Cancun when the players arrived.

The players did not have much time to practice on the court; they had to practice on hotel courts.

Conditions vary from court to court, and since this event has the top eight players and doubles teams in the world, there are no easy matches or time to get acclimated to the court during the round-robin matches.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka spoke out about the WTA’s planning of the event.

She said:

“Honestly, it’s another level of disrespect from the WTA for the players. .. That’s not the level I expect from the WTA Finals. Thank you for this challenge I’m facing right now of having to learn to adapt quickly to the conditions. Thank you for that. But this is not something I expect from such a high level tournament.”

Elena Rybakina also alluded to the slipshod nature with which this event was put together.

Last year’s WTA Finals were in Fort Worth, Texas, and similar planning issues were prevalent.

The men’s ATP Finals are on the calendar and planned to precision; it is time for the WTA to level up and give that same level of effort and courtesy to the female athletes so they feel confident and able to compete at their best possible level.

 

Author image
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
