A’s to Vegas Vote May Happen in June by MLB Owners

For months there has been speculation that the A’s were on the move, and suddenly things are in motion.

There are indications that the Oakland Athletics’ move to Las Vegas could become official in the coming weeks as Major League Baseball owners may vote on the matter during their upcoming meetings in New York, which begin on June 13. While MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred mentioned the possibility of a vote, he acknowledged that there are still several steps to be taken before reaching that point. The Athletics have been exploring the idea of relocating from Oakland for some time, and recent developments suggest progress toward making the move a reality.

“It’s possible that a relocation vote could happen as early as June,” Manfred said, to The Associated Press. “It’s very difficult to have a timeline for Oakland until there’s actually a deal to be considered. There is a relocation process internally they need to go through, and we haven’t even started that process.”

The A’s Have Secured a Location in Vegas

Earlier this month, the Athletics reached an agreement with Bally’s Corporation to construct a $1.5 billion stadium on the current site of the Tropicana Las Vegas casino. The proposed stadium would have a retractable roof and a seating capacity of 35,000, offering a prominent presence on the Las Vegas Strip. The team has reportedly also secured a tentative deal to receive up to $380 million in public funds for the project.

The Athletics’ lease at the Oakland Coliseum, their home since 1968, is set to expire in 2024. Efforts to negotiate a new stadium deal between the team and the city have faced challenges over the years, despite the deteriorating condition of the Coliseum. However, there have been recent attempts to address concerns about the team’s potential relocation. Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao stated that the city is “very close” to reaching a deal for a new stadium should the Athletics return to the negotiating table. Commissioner Manfred also expressed openness to possibilities, indicating that the door is not completely closed on keeping the team in the Bay Area.

“I think you’d have to ask the mayor of Oakland that,” said Manfred when asked if the A’s could stay in Oakland. “She said she had cut off negotiations after an announcement was made in Las Vegas. I don’t have a crystal ball as to where anything’s going. There’s not a definitive deal done in Las Vegas. We’ll have to see how that plays out.”

While the vote by MLB owners could provide official confirmation of the Athletics’ move to Las Vegas, it is important to note that there are still various factors and negotiations involved in the process. The situation continues to evolve, and fans of the Athletics and baseball enthusiasts will be following the developments closely in the coming weeks.