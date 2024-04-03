MLB News and Rumors

Astros make three key base running errors in loss to Blue Jays

Jeremy Freeborn
We all know about the Houston Astros’s no-hitter on Monday in their 10-0 romp over the Toronto Blue Jays. Then on Tuesday, the Astros prevented the Blue Jays from scoring a run during the first eight innings of play, before Blue Jays outfielder Davis Schneider of Berlin, New Jersey hit a dramatic two-run shot that scored pinch runner Daulton Varsho of Marshfield, Wisconsin en route to a stunning 2-1 Toronto win at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

Yes, the Blue Jays offense continues to struggle mightily. (You simply will not win many games scoring two runs in nine innings of play). However, what was the most glaring on this night were three major base running mistakes by the Astros.

Base Running Errors

Two of the base running mistakes for Houston came from Astros second baseman Jose Altuve of Puerto Cabello, Venezuela. Despite the fact he generated Houston’s only run in fourth inning with a solo home run, Altuve was out in the bottom of the sixth inning, when he failed to get out of the way on a ground ball hit by Astros third baseman Alex Bregman. As soon as the ground ball hit Altuve in the foot, he was called out. Then in the bottom of the eighth inning, Altuve was at third base and took a long lead toward home plate. He did not get back in time as Alejandro Kirk threw to Ernie Clement. Then in the ninth inning, pinch runner Jake Meyers of Omaha, Nebraska just simply fell running to second base.

Awful Start

The Astros have been great for so long, a poor start like this was unexpected. Houston has only won one of their first six games to start the year, and find themselves in the basement in the American League West. In fact, the Astros and Oakland Athletics are tied for the worst record in the American League.

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
