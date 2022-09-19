MLB News and Rumors

Astros SP Framber Valdez sets MLB record for most consecutive quality starts

Jeremy Freeborn
3 min read
Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez of Sabana Grande de Palenque, Dominican Republic has had an outstanding 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. On Sunday, he went into the Major League Baseball record books. In an 11-2 Houston win over the Oakland Athletics, Valdez recorded his 25th consecutive quality start, which broke the previous record set by Jacob deGrom, who had 24 consecutive quality starts while with the New York Mets in 2018.

What is a Quality Start?

A quality start occurs when a starting pitcher throws six innings or more and gives up three earned runs or less.

25th Straight Quality Start

In the Astros blowout win over the Athletics, Valdez gave up only two earned runs in six innings, and gave up four hits and one walk. He also had seven strikeouts for his 16th win of the season. Valdez only threw 87 pitches, his lowest pitch total since June 5.

25 Game Streak

Let’s take a look at the 25 straight games with a quality start:

  1. April 25–6-2 Astros loss to Texas–Valdez gave up zero earned runs in six innings.
  2. May 1–3-2 Astros loss to Toronto–Valdez gave up three earned runs in 6 1/3 innings.
  3.  May 7–3-2 Astros win over Detroit–Valdez gave up two earned runs in six innings.
  4. May 13–6-1 Astros win over Washington–Valdez gave up one earned run in 7 2/3 innings.
  5. May 19–5-1 Astros win over Texas–Valdez gave up one earned run in seven innings.
  6. May 24–7-3 Astros win over Cleveland–Valdez gave up three earned runs in seven innings.
  7. May 30–5-1 Astros win over Oakland–Valdez gave up one earned run in nine innings.
  8. June 5–7-4 Astros win over Kansas City–Valdez gave up two earned runs in six innings.
  9. June 11–5-1 Astros loss to Miami–Valdez gave up two earned runs in six innings.
  10. June 17–13-3 Astros win over the Chicago White Sox–Valdez gave up three earned runs in six innings.
  11. June 23–7-6 Astros loss to the New York Yankees–Valdez gave up three earned runs in six innings.
  12. June 28–9-1 Astros win over the New York Mets–Valdez gave up zero earned runs in eight innings.
  13. July 3–4-2 Astros win over the Los Angeles Angels–Valdez gave up two earned runs in six innings.
  14. July 9–3-2 Astros loss to Oakland–Valdez gave up two earned runs in eight innings.
  15. July 14–3-2 Astros win over the Los Angeles Angels–Valdez gave up two earned runs in six innings.
  16. July 24–8-5 Astros win over Seattle–Valdez gave up three earned runs in 6 2/3 innings.
  17. July 30–5-4 Astros loss to Seattle–Valdez gave up three earned runs in seven innings.
  18. August 5–9-3 Astros win over Cleveland–Valdez gave up three earned runs in 6 1/3 innings.
  19. August 11–7-3 Astros win over Texas–Valdez gave up zero earned runs in seven innings.
  20. August 17–3-2 Astros win over the Chicago White Sox–Valdez gave up two earned runs in seven innings.
  21. August 24–5-3 Astros win over Minnesota–Valdez gave up one earned run in seven innings.
  22. August 30–4-2 Astros win over Texas–Valdez gave up two earned runs in eight innings.
  23. September 6–4-3 Astros loss to Texas–Valdez gave up three earned runs in 6 2/3 innings.
  24. September 12–7-0 Astros win over Detroit–Valdez gave up zero earned runs in nine innings.
  25. September 18–11-2 Astros win over Oakland–Valdez gave up two earned runs in six innings.
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

