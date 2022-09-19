Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez of Sabana Grande de Palenque, Dominican Republic has had an outstanding 2022 Major League Baseball regular season. On Sunday, he went into the Major League Baseball record books. In an 11-2 Houston win over the Oakland Athletics, Valdez recorded his 25th consecutive quality start, which broke the previous record set by Jacob deGrom, who had 24 consecutive quality starts while with the New York Mets in 2018.

What is a Quality Start?

A quality start occurs when a starting pitcher throws six innings or more and gives up three earned runs or less.

25th Straight Quality Start

In the Astros blowout win over the Athletics, Valdez gave up only two earned runs in six innings, and gave up four hits and one walk. He also had seven strikeouts for his 16th win of the season. Valdez only threw 87 pitches, his lowest pitch total since June 5.

25 Game Streak

Let’s take a look at the 25 straight games with a quality start: