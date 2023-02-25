College Basketball News and Rumors

ASUN Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How to Watch & Live Stream

Author image
Colin Lynch
Twitter Linkedin
2 min read

The excitement is building as conference tournament season descends upon college basketball, with teams nationwide fighting for their shot at an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The ASUN Tournament gets underway on Monday, followed by the Horizon League, Patriot League, and Sun Belt Tournaments on Tuesday, marking the beginning of two weeks of thrilling single-elimination games.

While the power conferences are expected to send multiple teams to the Big Dance, most leagues will only receive one or two bids, making these upcoming games crucial in determining what the NCAA Tournament field ultimately looks like.

The first automatic bids will be awarded on Saturday, with the Ohio Valley crowning a champion. Then, the ASUN, Big South, and Missouri Valley champions will be determined on Sunday. But it’s the big-name conferences that are the main draw, with the ACC Tournament kicking things off on March 7, followed by the Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, SEC, and Pac-12 getting started the following day.

With bubble teams fighting for their NCAA Tournament lives in each conference, the drama and intensity will surely be at an all-time high. Fans can expect nothing less than heart-stopping moments and unforgettable performances as teams lay it all on the line for their chance at March Madness glory.

ASUN Conference Tournament Kicks Off Monday

The ASUN tournament is set to tip off on Monday, and the action is sure to be thrilling as the conference’s top teams battle it out for a shot at the NCAA Tournament. The first-round games will be held at campus sites, with the No. 1 seed, Kennesaw State, getting a bye until Tuesday’s matchup against the winner of the Queens vs. FGCU game. The Owls, who tied for the ASUN regular-season title with Liberty, are hoping to come out on top and secure their spot in the Big Dance. Kennesaw State won the tiebreaker over the Flames thanks to a victory earlier this month, and they’ll be looking to build on that momentum as they fight for a championship.

  • Where: Highest Seed Hosts

  • How To Watch: ESPN+, ESPN2

  • When: Feb 27 – Mar 5

ASUN Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How to Watch & Live Stream

Topics  
College Basketball News and Rumors Featured Story
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Colin Lynch

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Colin Lynch

Twitter Linkedin
After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY. He enjoys traveling with his wife, Ana, and two sons, Enzo and Wes.
View All Posts By Colin Lynch

Related To College Basketball News and Rumors

College Basketball News and Rumors

ASUN Tournament 2023 Bracket, Schedule, How to Watch & Live Stream

Author image Colin Lynch  •  52min
College Basketball News and Rumors
NCAA Basketball Conference Tournament Dates And Locations
Author image Colin Lynch  •  7h
College Basketball News and Rumors
West Virginia Mountaineers players gather to high-five.
NCAA Tournament Predictions: CBS Picks West Virginia Among Last Four In
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  8h
College Basketball News and Rumors
Michigan center Hunter Dickinson flexes.
NCAA Tournament Predictions: ESPN Picks Michigan Among Next Four Out
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  8h
College Basketball News and Rumors
Wisconsin Badgers guard Connor Essegian shoots a ball.
NCAA Tournament Predictions: CBS Picks Wisconsin Among Last Four In
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  8h
College Basketball News and Rumors
Oregon guard Rivaldo Soares dribbles the ball.
NCAA Tournament Predictions: Andy Katz Picks Oregon Among First Four Out
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 24 2023
College Basketball News and Rumors
Armando Bacot of North Carolina holds the ball.
March Madness Bracket Predictions: ESPN Picks North Carolina Among First Four Out
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Feb 24 2023
More News
Arrow to top