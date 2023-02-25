The excitement is building as conference tournament season descends upon college basketball, with teams nationwide fighting for their shot at an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The ASUN Tournament gets underway on Monday, followed by the Horizon League, Patriot League, and Sun Belt Tournaments on Tuesday, marking the beginning of two weeks of thrilling single-elimination games.

While the power conferences are expected to send multiple teams to the Big Dance, most leagues will only receive one or two bids, making these upcoming games crucial in determining what the NCAA Tournament field ultimately looks like.

The first automatic bids will be awarded on Saturday, with the Ohio Valley crowning a champion. Then, the ASUN, Big South, and Missouri Valley champions will be determined on Sunday. But it’s the big-name conferences that are the main draw, with the ACC Tournament kicking things off on March 7, followed by the Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, SEC, and Pac-12 getting started the following day.

With bubble teams fighting for their NCAA Tournament lives in each conference, the drama and intensity will surely be at an all-time high. Fans can expect nothing less than heart-stopping moments and unforgettable performances as teams lay it all on the line for their chance at March Madness glory.

ASUN Conference Tournament Kicks Off Monday

The ASUN tournament is set to tip off on Monday, and the action is sure to be thrilling as the conference’s top teams battle it out for a shot at the NCAA Tournament. The first-round games will be held at campus sites, with the No. 1 seed, Kennesaw State, getting a bye until Tuesday’s matchup against the winner of the Queens vs. FGCU game. The Owls, who tied for the ASUN regular-season title with Liberty, are hoping to come out on top and secure their spot in the Big Dance. Kennesaw State won the tiebreaker over the Flames thanks to a victory earlier this month, and they’ll be looking to build on that momentum as they fight for a championship.