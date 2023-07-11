MLB News and Rumors

Atlanta Braves set MLB record for most home runs by the All-Star Break

Jeremy Freeborn
We are now at the All-Star Break in Major League Baseball, and one of the interesting statistics is the fact that the Atlanta Braves have the Major League record for most home runs at the All-Star break with 169. The Minnesota Twins have the old record with 166 home runs.

Who hit the record breaking home run?

Catcher Sean Murphy of Peekskill, New York set the record with the 167th home run for the Braves this season on Saturday with a two-run home run in a 2-1 Braves win over the Tampa Bay Rays. The home run also scored Braves first baseman Matt Olson of Atlanta, Georgia.

Who has the 169 home runs for the Braves?

Olson is the leader with 29 home runs. Murphy has 17 dingers. Other Braves with a home run are second baseman Ozzie Albies of Willemstad, Curacao (22), right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. of La Guaira, Venezuela (21), designated hitter Marcell Ozuna of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic (17), third baseman Austin Riley of Memphis, Tennessee (16), left fielder Eddie Rosario of Guayama, Puerto Rico (14), center fielder Michael Harris II of DeKalb, Georgia (nine), catcher Travis D’Arnaud of Long Beach, California (eight), shortstop Orlando Arcia of Anaco, Venezuela (seven), left fielder Kevin Pillar of West Hills, California (six), and center fielder Sam Hilliard of Mansfield, Texas (three). In all, one dozen Braves have hit home runs for Atlanta this season.

What team has the second most home runs in 2023?

The Los Angeles Dodgers have the second most home runs this season with 149. The Tampa Bay Rays lead the American League with 137.

Franchise record for most consecutive games with a home run

The Braves lost 10-4 to the Rays on Sunday, but in the process set a franchise record. They hit a home run in their 26h straight game, the longest streak in modern franchise history.

Leading the National League East

At the All-Star Break, Atlanta is at 60 wins and 29 losses. They lead the second place Miami Marlins by 8.5 games. The Braves also have the best record in Major League Baseball.

 

 

Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
